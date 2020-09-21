The 2020 football season is right around the corner.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has made days feel like months for many, the start of the gridiron campaign has finally arrived for Class 6A and 5A programs.
One of the most popular conversations in cities and towns across Texas this time of year is who is the team to beat and which squads will still be playing when the playoffs get started.
Of course, because of the delayed start, the entirety of the season will take on a different look.
Under normal circumstances, the playoffs get going in November and are wrapped up just before the Christmas break. The revised schedule has the postseason getting underway the second week of December, with the state champions not being crowned until the new year during the week of Jan. 11-15, 2021.
This year has also been different because the pandemic caused the cancellation of spring workouts, which resulted in most teams having more questions than normal.
Still, it is never too early to speculate on which local teams might be in for a special season.
Last year, the 10-6A race went down to the wire, with Sachse and Wylie sharing the district championship, while there was a three-way tie for third place between Rowlett, Naaman Forest and Lakeview.
That deadlock brought tiebreakers into play and it was the Eagles who found themselves as the odd man out as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
If the defending co-champions are going to remain at the top of the standings, they will need some new faces to emerge in what is now 9-6A.
The Mustangs, who have claimed at least a piece of the title for the last four years, return only six starters. The Pirates have only five starters coming back and have a new head coach in Jimmy Carter after longtime leader Bill Howard announced his retirement in February.
Sachse thought it was in good returning shape in the backfield, but there was a shakeup in the offseason with the departures of leading rusher Shon Coleman and quarterback Parker Wells, who transferred to Allen.
Still, the Mustangs should be in good shape as they were on the other end of the transfer situation with the arrival of quarterback Alex Orji, who started at Rockwall and then spent last season at Bishop Dunne before arriving at Sachse.
Junior Brian Okoye should make a smooth transition into the leading rusher role after averaging better than six yards per carry as a sophomore, and it will be interesting to see how they utilize senior Kori Jones, who can make an impact on both sides of the ball.
Wylie also has a number of holes to fill, but they have a stabilizing factor in the return of first-team all-district quarterback Marcus McElroy.
If there is going to be a new team to ascend to the top of the standings, many think it could be Lakeview or Naaman Forest.
The Patriots have the best player in the district in senior running back Camar Wheaton, a five-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 2 player in Texas by 247sports.com.
Lakeview is by no means a one-player team, as they also return a pair of all-district offensive linemen, wide receiver Jalen Davis, defensive tackle Ikechukwu Iwunnah and defensive newcomer of the year linebacker Isaiah Ellis.
The Rangers have shared the district title twice in their history—in 2003 and 2008—but could be poised to win their first outright championship.
Naaman Forest returns 18 starters, including 11 on the offensive side of the ball, headlined by wide receivers Brison Huey and Devean Deal, who is also a standout on the other side of the ball from his defensive end position. The Rangers also built momentum as the year went on, winning four out of five after a 0-5 start.
And do not forget about Rowlett.
The Eagles had their streak of 14 consecutive playoff appearances come to an end last season due to point differential, which can often mean a handful of plays determined their fate.
How close was Rowlett to extending its run?
It dropped a pair of heartbreakers to the co-champions, 14-13 to Wylie and 42-40 to Sachse, that would have changed their postseason fortunes.
The other three programs might not have the firepower to make a run to the playoffs, but they could factor in to who does.
Garland might have the most proven offense in the district with quarterback Cergio Perez, running back Jayshon Powers and wide receiver Jordan Hudson, North Garland lost by one against Rowlett and three against Sachse and South Garland expects to make a jump in its second season under head coach Damaso Martinez.
This might not be the best district top-to-bottom in the state, but the 9-6A race should be one of the most entertaining.
Prediction: Sachse, Lakeview, Naaman Forest, Rowlett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.