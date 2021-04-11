Curtis J. Cornelious
Little Elm Mayor
Occupation: Senior engineer II
Number of years in the town: 17
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Maintaining what we’ve spent years building and developing, all while being very strategic with the land we have left. Another concern we get from the residents is how do we maintain the “small town” feel with all the development happening. Under my leadership, the way we resolve these challenges is by working together and understanding the Comprehensive Plan we’ve outlined for the town. This will assure each resident gets a full understanding of “why” we make the decisions we make with the future growth of the town. I’ll make sure we’re transparent at all times so the residents know there is no one attempting to “pull the wool” over anyone's eyes. Maintaining the “small town” feel, we simply have to understand the “small town” feel comes from dialog and interaction with one another, it’s not measured by how many people we have in town.
What is Little Elm’s biggest need?
This is a great question! I feel we are addressing the biggest needs of Little Elm. Infrastructure, economic development, police and fire, recreation and keeping all residents safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m asking our citizens to please understand I have the community’s best interest at heart in every decision I make when it comes to meeting the need. Under my leadership, I will work with my colleagues, staff, and community leaders to make sure we answer the call!
What are your ideas to make Little Elm more inclusive?
My ideas to make Little Elm more inclusive would be building on what we have already. To be inclusive is to address the needs of all residents in the town. Under my leadership, I’ll focus on what we can do to get the people out of their homes to talk, congregate and have activities for all age groups after COVID-19 is a talk of the past. The park is one of our most desired amenities we have, so we need to make sure all of our events celebrate every group of people in the town. I learned this was an issue with a resident that reached out to me on the campaign trail. As a leader in the community we have to make Little Elm more inclusive otherwise we start losing people that have called this town home for many years. I’ll take the same approach as I do every time I leave my house, talk to all groups of people and see what concerns they have about the town and go see what it takes to get it resolved. Communication is the key to our success and partnership is the key to being inclusive. Under my leadership I’ll work to bridge the gap between our 380 corridor residents. Using the same methodology as mentioned before, communication and partnership. We will figure out a way to assure everyone that desires to be a part of the town feels comfortable enjoying all we’ve built for them.
What are your priorities as Little Elm continues to develop, especially on the west side?
My priority is to stick with the comprehensive plan that staff and leadership has come up with! Why reinvent the wheel, especially when I have served on council for over a decade to assure we have the right measurements in place to make a great town? Since I’ve been on council one thing I’ve learned is to be patient. I say this to address the west side of town. For those that don’t know, I have always represented the west side either as a District 3 council member or at-large council member. I personally know many of the residents on the west side so I have a better feel of what the people want as well as what the area deserves. Since I’ve been in Little Elm I’ve always said the west side would be my retirement community. Under my leadership, my plan is to make sure the west side is built according to my thoughts of a “dream living” community. I envision the west side of town like many areas we saw growing up and that is an area you feel accomplished to live in and that is the honest to God truth. My truth does not discount any other areas around town but the question specifically asked about the west side! Under my leadership as mayor, I 100% understand we have one shot to get this right and I stand firm to make that happen!
What is your history of involvement in the town?
My history of involvement dates back to when I first moved to Little Elm in 2004! I got involved literally the first two months we moved here. I coached rec league football, basketball, and volunteered as a Boy Scout den leader. I took my family to spend time with the seniors at Lakeside Manor so they would understand the true meaning of having a servant's heart and we still go visit and volunteer. This was all done prior to me even getting involved with local politics! I was elected in 2009 and have continued to be involved with Little Elm not only as an elected official but a community leader. I volunteer because it is the right thing to do. We have so many organizations around town that struggle because of the lack thereof, so I’ve sometimes overextended myself just to make sure all needs were met. I will continue to volunteer to help out where I can because that is what a true leader does! We go to the schools to read to the kids, we go to church to serve God and the people, we go out in the community to stay involved because that’s what good people do!
Anything else you would like to add?
As a matter of fact there is something I’d like to add. I am asking each resident to look at this upcoming election as you are the owner of a company (Little Elm) and you are challenged with hiring the most qualified, most experienced candidate in the town as your new mayor. Do your homework, check for references, use the almighty Google, ask a friend, check social media, and it should all lead you to the one person that has given his all and is willing to continue giving his all to Little Elm. That person is Curtis J. Cornelious!
My website is cornelious4mayor.com.
Thank you in advance, and thank you Star Local for this platform!
