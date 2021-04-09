Cydnei Drake
CFBISD School Board Trustee
Southeast Regional Program Manager at IGNITE
National Number of years in the district: 3
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenges facing the district currently are funding and the aftermath of COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, our children are dealing with learning disruptions. When schools do fully reopen, there will need to be an emphasis on reaching the most vulnerable, and meeting the needs of students including aiding in any mental health issues, social issues, nutritional issues and/or other health concerns. We need to protect students, transform the way learning is provided, and recognize that the world was experiencing a learning crisis before the pandemic. In terms of funding, we need to ensure that dollars that are intended to be used for education stay in education. With my experience on CFBISD financial committees, I will be able to discuss and finalize budgets for the district each year, monitor spending activity to ensure they meet budgetary guidelines, and make decisions that will support students and educators.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
We need our state legislators to provide funding to our schools to address the extra learning challenges our children are facing due to COVID-related learning interruptions. Nearly $17.9 billion in federal funds promised to our schools hangs in the balance. As a school board member, I would advocate to our lawmakers to fund our schools. Funding is critically needed to recover from the crisis and our schools deserve more support, not less.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
I am running on the importance of equitable, high-quality education. When we set our students up for success at earlier grade levels, we are preparing to meet their needs in later grades. The public school system is where students build upon their dreams and talents. Some programs that I would love to consider pursuing and expanding are AP classes offered at Ranchview High School and increasing social/emotional learning training and instruction. Studies have shown that the benefits of developing stronger social/emotional skills increase positive social behavior, improve academic performance in students, and help students be less aggressive and disruptive in school, with students having 10% fewer psychological, behavioral, or substance abuse problems when they reach the age of 25.
Research suggests that these programs affect central executive cognitive functions, which improve students’ inhibitory control, planning, and ability to switch attention from one task to the other. Essentially, as students practice the new behaviors that they learn in SEL programs, they develop stronger self-regulation skills.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Our school district is made up of over 80% students of color and over 60% of students are labeled economically disadvantaged. It’s extremely important that students, as well as teachers and staff, feel they are being properly represented. My lived experiences and my advocacy work in uplifting marginalized communities mean I understand some of the struggles the CFBISD community face. Many families, teachers, and staff have faced difficulties due to the pandemic, and it’s important that we develop a backup plan for any future crises that may occur. Above all else, it is our duty as school board members to ensure students are successful. As a school board trustee, I will make decisions that center our students' successful academic trajectory and will apply a lens of equity to all policy decisions that determine how teachers are supported, how students learn and are taught, how learning is measured, how funds are allocated, and how effectively the community at large is engaged around student learning.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
As a current member of the CFBISD Bond Oversight Committee, I recognize the importance of fiscal responsibility and transparency to our community, and of showing how our hard-earned dollars are being spent. Due to my experience on this committee, as well as the CFBISD Collaborative Vision 2030 committee, I am very aware of where our schools stand financially, and what options we have moving forward to make sure we provide excellent education to our students. I believe CFBISD is in a good financial position going forward, and understand the importance of being a good steward of our community's tax dollars. As a school board trustee, I will work hard to ensure the best decisions are being made not only for staff and students, but for our taxpayers as well. Many schools across the state have faced hardships, especially due to COVID-19, but I expect state legislation to support our schools by fully funding them.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I am the proud parent of a young student in CFBISD, and have been attending school board meetings for three years since moving to the CFBISD community. I am a current member of the Bond Oversight Committee, which is composed of eight appointed members chosen by the superintendent and each School Board member. I also previously served on the Collaborative Vision 2030 Committee, where I was part of a team that developed a plan to optimize resources on how to properly utilize taxpayer funds and maintain facilities. While serving on these committees, we have been able to achieve some amazing things for our school district. I know the importance of being fiscally responsible and transparent, and know the importance of ensuring all voices are heart. I will have an open-door policy with my community, and am willing to sit down with everyone on issues. I am committed and passionate to serving the students, parents, teachers, and staff of CFBISD.
