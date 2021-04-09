D. Michelle Ocker
Carrollton City Council Place 7
Small business owner (Attorney)
Number of years in the city: 11
What is the biggest challenge facing Carrollton, and how would you address it?
The biggest challenge facing Carrollton right now will be economic recovery from coronavirus. Our families, our businesses, and our culture have all been permanently affected by the lockdowns. Going forward, I would provide opportunities for small businesses to interact with social events in an outdoor setting. For example, I would allow restaurants on the square to serve families outside. I would allow food trucks for local businesses to serve families enjoying events at various parks. I would help our residents socialize while helping our businesses. I would provide more outdoor entertainment such as concert series, movies, art festivals, and educational programs that would bring in people from other parts of the metroplex in order to help our local businesses.
What should be the priorities as Carrollton continues to redevelop?
Carrollton residents should always be the priority. In order to help Carrollton residents, we need to bring in new business development as well as make our city attractive to people wanting to move to Texas. People right now want more green spaces, especially after lockdown. Purchasers are also looking for a place where they can live, work, and play without much commute time. I would encourage development at the DART stops as well as advertise the accessibility of Carrollton entertainment. As it stands, we are viewed as a bedroom community that is not attractive to millennials, who represent 40% of current homebuyers. As a millennial, (I’m 39 years old), I will work to change that impression and encourage people to move here. (Yes, I am 39 years old … for the first time.) Additionally, a quarter of homebuyers over 65 are single women, so we need to make sure that we have street lights, well kept sidewalks, and other amenities to make the city safe for single women.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
Carrollton has done a great job being fiscally responsible. One concern that I had with the recent budget is that the City wants to charge residents more for water because people are using less due to having more water efficient devices and being more environmentally aware. I would not raise water prices. First, I do not want to punish people for using less water after we have asked for years for people to use less water. Second, I want to encourage people to keep using less water. Lastly, I don’t think any of Carrollton’s residents deserve what amounts to a hidden tax increase. I would fight to keep water bills low.
Are there any needs in the city not being met?
In the decade that I have lived and worked in Carrollton, I have seen tremendous growth in the city. The past council members have done a great job making Carrollton more business-friendly and hosting wonderful events for families. I think a few needs that need to be met in the future are: 1. Growth near that DART Stations. Carrollton needs to continue to support growth near the DART Stations. As the Silver Line (Cotton Belt) comes into our city from Addison, Plano, and DFW, we need to provide incentive for people to stop and spend their money here. While Downtown Carrollton is well developed, we need to build Trinity Mills Station and Frankford Station. 2. Better communication with residents. We need to inform residents better during emergencies, such as sending text messages or robocalling residents to let them know where warming stations are or what other emergencies exist.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have been very involved in Carrollton. I have been involved with the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce for nearly a decade, and I served as Legal Council for a few years. I have been on the Board of my homeowners association, where we worked with the City to make improvements to help our residents. I’ve been a supporter of Metrocrest Services, both with my time and my money. Mostly, I’ve been a community volunteer, helping my neighbors to make our City better for everyone.
Why should people vote for you?
People should vote for me because I have a vision for a vibrant and economically sound future for Carrollton, and I have the drive and experience to implement it. As an older millennial, I know how to attract the generation that now has the most purchasing power. As a small business owner in Carrollton, I know what business owners need to thrive. Also, as a graduate of Stanford Law School, which is located in the Bay Area in California, I have the connections and the experience needed to bring in the businesses and professionals who are looking to relocate to Texas. I live and work in Carrollton, and I expect to do so for the rest of my life. I’m invested in making Carrollton the best place to work and live for decades and generations to come.
Anything else you would like to add?
Many people have asked me if I can be nonpartisan. I want to assure everyone that I can and will be a nonpartisan member of the Council. For example, there are no Republican potholes or Democratic potholes. There are just potholes. I pledge to work with all City Council members, no matter their political affiliation, religion, etc. A good idea is a good idea and shouldn’t be voted against solely due to someone’s political persuasion.
