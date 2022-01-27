Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

The relationship between the city of Dallas and its northern suburbs — and the rivalry between the city and its suburbs is a topic that came up in multiple interviews conducted by the podcast. Eric Johnson is the current mayor of Dallas:

Said Johnson, "At one time it was safe to describe the surrounding municipalities as largely bedroom communities that were there because folks there wanted a cheaper housing alternative to living in the city, but still close enough to the city to go to their job that was in Dallas and live their life that was largely in Dallas, but they laid their head down at night in one of our suburbs. The reality is what used to be bedroom communities — Frisco, McKinney, Plano — are now legitimate cities in their own right. They're developing entertainment options. They're developing all the amenities that a city would have that doesn't expect you to leave."

