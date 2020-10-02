Dan Stricklin

Place 5
National sales manager
Years lived in Frisco: 5
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Making sure our police and fire departments are fully staffed and prepared for the continuing growth of our city and continue to provide a high level of service to citizens. Concerts, sports and other large events stretch out our first responders’ resources, and we need to make sure we have the resources to accommodate any type of emergency scenario.
Frisco has multiple mid- and high-rise buildings that have been recently constructed, which provide different types of challenges to our first responders. In the fire stations that serve these areas, they need to work towards deploying fire fighting teams with four members due to the complexity of the environment and the additional work that needs to be done to put a fire out in the safest and most effective manner.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Yes, the city of Frisco is spending money in the right places. I would like to make sure our firefighters have a fair workers’ compensation program in place and immediately hire more police officers and firefighters.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Yes, the city is developing at the right pace. The real question is: Is the city developing in the overall best interest of our citizens? High-density apartments are a major concern with voters. We have apartments being built all over Frisco which exacerbates traffic and congestion, which is very frustrating to people.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
We have increased traffic and congestion because the city has allowed thousands of apartment units to be built across Frisco. Traffic is not going away. If we keep building these high-density developments, it will only get worse. I will not vote for high density apartments—that is the first step to prevent increased gridlock.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
United States Marine Corps Veteran; elected to the Waterstone Homeowners Association in 2016; re-elected to the Waterstone Homeowners Association unanimously as president in 2018; Hosp Elementary PTA Board of Directors in 2019; Advocate Member of the Frisco Council of PTAs (belongs to all 65 PTAs in Frisco ISD); Members of Elevate Life Church and have served on the usher/greeter team and home groups.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Frisco is known around the world, and people move here to create a wonderful life for their family. My commitment is to put the citizens of Frisco first and manage the city with that in mind. The safety and the security of everyone is my top priority along with making sure our city services continue at a high level.
Frisco has been in my family’s life for over 14 years. Before moving to Frisco, we lived in Savannah off U.S. 380 and would commute back and forth to take our children to Leadership Prep School on Main Street and Teel Parkway. Elevate Life has been our church home since 2005, and we have many close friends in and around the Frisco area. With that said, the citizens of Frisco need a strong, conservative leader who will not bow to special interests or fall into groupthink. That’s why I humbly ask you for your vote.
Endorsements:
Frisco Firefighters Association
Brian Livingston-Frisco City Council
Jared Patterson-State Rep HD-106
Tracy Murphree-Denton County Sheriff
Ryan Williams-Republican Nominee for Denton County Commissioner PCT 1
Denton County Constable PCT 2-Michael Truitt
Collin County Constable PCT 4 – Joe Wright
Collin County Chief Deputy Constable PCT 4-Mike Rumfield
Plano City Council-Shelby Williams
Jacob Makuvyre-Leadership Prep School Board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.