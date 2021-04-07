Daphne Stanley
Place 4
Senior merchandise analyst
Number of years in the district: 9 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
For many of the students in our district the disruption last year and the virtual learning this year has caused existing at risk students, our learning disabled students, minority students to fall behind. With the potential funding issues that will come from the TRE Bond failing and the removal of the emergency funding – how will that affect the district? We will need to look at the individual campuses for the solution. Once we have their feedback, the heavy lifting begins as to where the funding for this will come.
Time to master subjects. In some courses, teachers are required to teach multiple standards per day with little or no opportunity to revisit areas of concern. Give back control of the classroom to the teachers.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
Removal of the STAAR testing, current focus is on college readiness and not for measuring students learning
School ratings – an accountability system that includes local metrics along with state measures
School financing – Revise the cost-of-education index to today’s standards. Simplify and build transparency into the current complex funding system. Let taxpayers know where their money is spent.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
We need some form of measurement for all our programs. It is difficult to answer without that information but here are my thoughts.
Mentorship, internships and practicums
Accelerating Campus Excellence (ACE)
Program to pursue; Life skills – balancing a checkbook, debt and the cost of debt, goal setting.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
For our at-risk kids who have fallen behind due to the pandemic. How do we identify and provide the additional help to get them back on track? Individual campuses need to tell us what they need for their students.
With over 65% of our students economically disadvantaged being successful in school and seeing a college or vocational career is challenging. I would like to be able to tap into the community to give real life stories of how they succeeded.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
If the bond had passed the funds would have gone to teacher raises, exp. Pre-K offerings, additional academic and fine arts opportunities but no specifics. My ideas will come once I have a current campus/program breakdown.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
Third-grader in the district. My husband is a graduate of GISD, served as a city councilman in Sachse and Garland. I participate in JA through my employer.
