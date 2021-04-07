What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
The most pressing issues facing the city are density and taxes. As Allen reaches around 90% of its build-out, against the will of the residents, the city continues to allow stand-alone apartment complexes to be built. I will make it okay for the position of the City Council to be, “We don’t want more apartments.” We are a suburban city that chooses communities and neighborhoods over urbanization. Year over year of increasing property taxes is on the mind of most home owners and I am committed to only voting to approve a city budget that adopts a “no new revenue” tax rate (effective rate). Additionally, a current council member is pushing for DART expansion and another candidate for Place 1 is the current Treasurer of DART. I am a hard, ’no’ on the expansion of DART in Allen.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Former Mayor Steve Terrell signed an executive order in March 2020 forcing the closure of specific business segments. The council voted to extend the EO. I opposed the EO then and my position has not changed. The unintended financial consequences and the negative impact to families as well as personal liberties were far greater than the council anticipated. The highlight of the city’s actions were those of the Allen Fire Department who partnered with Allen ISD and did an exceptional job creating and managing a state vaccine distribution hub vaccinating up to 2,500 people per day. The city of Allen, from day one, would have been better served adopting the Collin County approach stating, “All jobs are essential."
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
As we approach 90% of final build-out, I am absolutely confident that we can strike the proper balance of a thriving economy and maintain our small town feel. The feeling of community and neighborhoods starts with the people. Striking up conversations with neighbors that have different backgrounds and learning about each other. I believe our community strength comes from our shared common values, regardless of religion and ethnicity. We all want to feel and know that we live in a safe a peaceful community. From a government perspective, I will never support defunding the police. We choose to live in our great suburban city because we chose communities and neighborhoods as a way of life over urbanization. Not allowing mass transit and stopping the continued approval of apartment complexes will be vital to maintaining our small town feel.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
Professionally, I am a director of account management for Copart Auto Auctions where, in addition to managing a team of national account managers and account managers, I have years of experience of negotiating and securing long term contracts with some of the largest insurance companies in the country. I am responsible for books of business that generate annual revenues of $250 million and it is the acquired critical thinking, aptitude, business and leadership experience that will benefit the City Council. I believe Allen is a best-in-class city and deserves best-in-class leadership and I am excited to bring private sector, real-world business experience to our City Council.
