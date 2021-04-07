What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
There are two issues: urbanization and property taxes. Allen is the most densely populated city in Collin County, with more than 4,000 persons per square mile. Exploding apartment construction guarantees that Allen’s public resources will be stretched and strained beyond the taxpayer’s ability to support this glut. At the same time, city revenues from property taxes have increased every year, and this is reflected in property tax bills. I propose a shrinking property tax bill for everyone. I also imagine a resurrected Central Business District that our RESIDENTS dream, not what developers force upon us. All these are can-do proposals that I promise to pursue as a council member.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
First, the city was bound by executive orders at the county and state level. Otherwise, there is no reason for the city to interfere with the personal healthcare decisions of individuals or the economic affairs of its businesses. Now that the governor has lifted his mandates, there is no reason for the city to impose restrictions on individuals or businesses. At the same time, Allen Fire Department is cooperating with the county and other cities to offer the vaccine to all who want it. I am very proud of our fire department. More individuals are being vaccinated daily, and more are recovering daily. The mandates were never meant to last until the virus was gone; it was to flatten the curve, which we have accomplished. However, I believe in property rights, and if the owner of a business wishes to request people to wear mask, then that is their right. If people still feel the need to wear a mask wherever they go, that is their right as well. It is people’s right not to wear a mask if they feel so inclined. The mask was never a forever situation.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Absolutely I do! The revitalization of our Central Business District and a pause to the non-stop apartment construction are important measures to restore the suburban community that made Allen the reason so many moved here. I envision a CBD that is old, but new—ageless design elements with modern amenities—in a walkable community of restaurants, retails shops and residential lofts or condominiums. Building height in the CBD should be limited to three floors, but two floors adjacent to single family homes. I also oppose the extended widening of Alma Drive.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
My almost 10 years serving our country in the US Army is the first thing that stands out. I am a veteran of the Persian Gulf War, where I learned how to work under extreme pressure with soldiers from all walks of life. While serving, I obtained the rank of Sergeant/E-5, served as a Squad Leader and Section Sergeant for an electronics repair shop where I supervised the repair of 524 radios, power supplies and even coffee makers when needed. I served as Junior Vice Commander, Senior Vice Commander and Commander of the Plano VFW Post, and I am currently Junior Vice Commander for the Allen Post. I serve on the Board for the Allen Heritage Guild and the Collin County Heritage Commission. I volunteered as vendor lead for Better Block Allen. I have been very involved in a variety of roles in our community, I am confident in my ability to lead while serving on the Allen City Council.
