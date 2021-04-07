David Larrick Smith
GISD Board of Trustees, Place 4
Business Develop Manager
Number of years in the district: 40 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Immediate challenge is COVID-19 and returning students, teachers and staff back to the classroom safely. The solution is to focusing on implementing local county health official and CDC mandated guidelines. Long term challenge: we have to create an environment that focus on helping students manifest their potential and become fully functioning members of our society, not just memorizing standardized info for test taking.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
Regarding the state, I think the issues are as follows:
Funding:
a. How can get modify the formula and get more funding.
b. The need for accountability for Charter School and leveling playing field regarding funding.
Standardized testing:
An evaluation of how standardized testing results are leveraged and used for advancement. Is there a better way to gauge this?
Equity:
Are the resources of the taxpayer and district being applied equitably for all students?
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
Before I could address eliminating anything, a thorough program assessments/review would be needed to determine/measure what is the best use of tax dollars.
Programs to expand: We should expand PTECH and Family Consumer Sciences.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Issue: COVID-19 protocols, getting schools open safely. Answer: The solution is to focus on implementing local county health official and CDC mandated guidelines and protocols.
Issue: Learning loss and academic recovery. Answer: Develop approaches and tactics that will allow students to make up and get back on track – possible year round schooling until that happens.
Issue: Poor individual coping skills and a lack of personal responsibility on the part of students. Poor parental engagement, lowered expectations and entitlement. Solution: Citizen Reform and Rebuilding the Village. Families (students and parents) must do a better job in producing disciplined critical thinking fully functional students. We cannot expect teachers, staff, administrators and school districts to constantly get better, but not also raise expectations and standards for students and parents. This process (raising kids) takes a village, and we must rebuild it through better relationships with teachers and counselors leveraging (SEL) Social and Emotional Learning tactics.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
Better marketing and promotion: More students in the district means more funding. The GISD needs to do a better job “tooting its own horn.” The GISD is an awesome district with a multitude of dynamic programs, but many students/families within the district are not aware of them. There has to be better outreach, relationships and marketing to make students/families aware of exactly what GISD offers.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I am a former classroom teacher at Rowlett High School. I have served on the district-wide Education Improvement Committee, on the African American Advisory Committee, and on the Toler Elementary Campus Improvement Committee. I have also been hired as a consultant to provide educational workshops.
