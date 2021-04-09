What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
Unify Council in working collaboratively. This is key to accomplishing work on the rest.
Eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic and restore full economic activity. We need to organize a full court press on this, engaging the city, the Chamber of Commerce and community volunteers.
Reinstate responsible financial planning. Focus council on the needs of the city and maintain a lean but healthy financial posture.
Plan new housing of the right types in the right places. This should naturally follow from the current work to adopt a new Comprehensive Plan.
Combat systemic racism. We need to recognize this and start having the uncomfortable conversations.
More funding for police and public safety. We need to add specialized personnel to better serve the mentally ill and homeless as well as more regular officers, particularly to cover impending retirements.
For more specifics, including plans, see https://www.davidforallplano.com/platform.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Eradicating the pandemic here needs to be a top priority for the newly-elected City Council. City handling to date has been commendable, but there is much more that the city can do. City management may have felt support for doing more would have been limited by the current City Council, who deadlocked 4-4 on a mask mandate. That can be changed in the current election.
Moving forward, the city should engage its employees, the Chamber of Commerce and volunteers in mounting a full court press against the disease. Goal: compliance with safety measures enabling us to brag that Plano is a safe place to dine, shop and do business. In the absence of state mandates, most of this compliance to prevent the spread of airborne disease can be achieved voluntarily, just as we currently do with the safety measures that inhibit the spread of food-borne disease.
Also, the city can do more in partnership with others to ensure we have the levels of testing, contact tracing and vaccination necessary to bring community spread down to zero, enabling a full economic recovery.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
I look forward to evaluating the new comprehensive plan currently under development. This plan may benefit from citizen engagement, including an ad hoc committee composed of both development advocates and skeptics, that the Plano Tomorrow plan did not have. The Plano Tomorrow plan itself was a good plan. It was an award-winning plan, in part because of its citizen input process. However, when concerns were raised late in the process, the city erred in pushing the plan through to approval rather than pausing to fully address the concerns. At any point in a process, early or late, if citizens say they are so concerned that they will circulate a referendum petition, the city should pause to hear the concerns.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
31 years of civic engagement in Plano, including 6 years on the City Council. Core competencies include finance and neighborhood advocacy. Core skills include listening to all stakeholders and encouraging council colleagues to do the same so we all can make the best decisions.
As a Finance Committee member during all my past years on council, I helped shape our budget into one that is financially lean and healthy. We need to continue on that track, not inflating the budget beyond core services and also not starving public safety and other city services.
As a neighborhood advocate, I brought the homeowners perspective into all our zoning cases and other decisions affecting neighborhoods. Priorities include preserving our existing neighborhoods and ensuring any adjacent development or redevelopment is neighborhood-friendly and compatible. I have worked this not only as a council member but also as an officer of the Plano Homeowners Council and Texas Neighborhoods Together. I will continue my advocacy role as a returning council member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.