What are the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
Academic achievement and the well-being of students and staff will be a top priority for the board and the district. The board will focus their efforts in putting policies in place that continue to promote a culture of excellence and strengthen the academic support system for both our staff and our students. The board will place an emphasis on finding ways to partner with our legislators and district in supporting our student’ mental health and well-being and continue to explore innovative ideas to help our students transition back into school. In order to move our district forward, it will be imperative to have the necessary funding to support these endeavors. The passing of the attendance credit will be a vital part of supporting these endeavors. If it doesn’t pass on May 1, the district will lose millions of its funding to other districts in Texas.
What is your opinion on Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Allen ISD will continue its current practice of following the Texas Education Agency guidelines. We all desire a return to normal, but the safety of our staff and students will remain the priority in our school district. Allen ISD has experienced a relatively low number of positive COVID-19 cases this year, and we believe the low number of cases correlate to the safety procedures that have been in place for the entirety of the school year. This summer, the district will revisit safety procedures for the fall.
What all does the Board of Trustees owe to students, parents, faculty and staff, and what would you do to help fulfill these obligations? (If you're an incumbent, what have you already done to help fulfill them?)
We owe every student, parent, faculty and staff member our commitment to being an informed and prepared board. In 2019, I applied and was accepted into the TASB Master Trustee program. I spent nine months in 2019 to 2020 traveling the state of Texas with other board trustees from around the state gaining a deeper knowledge of education in Texas, deepening my board governance skills and learning from other school districts best practices they utilize to assist their students and staff to be successful. In November 2020, our board committed to becoming an Exceptional Governance board by devoting seven months to the Exceptional Governance program which will strengthen our board as a team and deepen our knowledge of our roles.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
My core competencies will continue to be a successful board member by having a team-oriented mindset, being an effective communicator, a life-long learner, utilizing my financial background to move the district forward, being an effective problem solver and continuing to being an engaged board member.
