What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
Keep government small. Support a ballot initiative to return the term limits back to 2 consecutive terms. Do this during a mayoral election and not between. Like the state is doing with these constitutional amendments when fewer people are going to vote.
Make sure we keep the feel of a local government. If our representatives have to stop being on council for a term, that is a good thing. They will be able to better represent the people. Communicate with other municipalities and learn what is going on there instead of being inwardly focused. We could likely find opportunities to do something together, reducing costs instead of trying to build them in each town at a higher cost to residence. Then do a better job letting our residence know what is being done.
Focus on action, and not have to react to what other communities are doing. Lead the way. Be conscientious of our religious communities and find ways to keep them visible. Where is New Life now that their property is now an apartment complex? Not visible on our main thoroughfare.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Get TXDOT to create a temporary median in the turn lane of US 380 using movable concrete barricades. Then at intersections and business entrances form them into actual turn lanes. This would stop people from driving in them as though it is an extra lane, or to keep them from trying to bypass traffic to get to their turns. Be in communication with Denton County to expand current roads into 3 lanes, no matter if they are north south roads, or east west roads.
LE has FM 423, Eldorado and FM 720 they have done good job with these as well as expanding Old Witt Road, and those intersecting with it.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Getting access town via the lake, but working with other lakefront towns, and along with the Corps of Engineers to have piers reaching out into the lake for boat traffic to visit town. Possibly create water taxis. Expand and incorporate the land that is unincorporated From US 380 at FM 720 to US 380 at FM423 as far north and south as is possible. Create some lakefront resort amenities and hotels to attract people coming to Frisco, The Colony, and Dallas for sporting events. We should be proactive and not reactive to the towns around us.
In town, use our vicinity to larger areas to tell large chains they should be here. The number of residences in the town does not determine how many people will come to patronize their establishments.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have lived here the longest. I have been a servant leader my entire adult life. I have served in secular and religious settings with great success. I currently serve as a President for Americas Chamber for Business, and I can help small business owners to connect with Little Elm and vice versa.
I am running for the people. I want to represent them, not just come to Town Council with my own agenda. I am here to serve, not be served.
