Davin Bernstein
Coppell City Council, Place 3
Product owner
Number of years in city: 16
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
The city has gone through a large spending phase with multi-million dollar projects, but now, our challenge is to maintain our infrastructure and services while limiting taxes. With sales tax revenues likely to reduce significantly – not only from the pandemic but also a change in how the state allocates sales tax revenue, an overhaul of spending habits will necessarily be an ongoing challenge, while maintaining our phenomenal public safety, parks, Arts Center, and other basic obligations. At the same time, our 2040 vision is a fantastic opportunity to do that with an eye toward creating a long term plan to keep Coppell the premier location to live in the Metroplex.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
In general, our Vision 2040 plan is a structure to invest time and money into areas we believe will be important to the long term success of Coppell. When I attended the City Council Retreat this year, the council was asked to rank, and then discuss, key ways we want to focus on investing in the city. That is a great way to start the conversation, but including resident input in those options (not just a committee of a few, but inviting input from all) is how I would improve the current process.
Each pillar of the 2040 plan should be opened up to community dialogue, so plans are truly community driven. Inputs can be collected from spoken testimony, but they can also be collected through online suggestions, surveys, and information sessions that meet the needs of a busy household. This is an ongoing process, and in fact the dynamic process would be an innovation itself in a city that can often take years to finalize a goal.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
Fostering a strong and healthy community is important. As mentioned above, the city has a core responsibility to maintain roads, parks, our library, public safety, and essential services. Perhaps it’s not exciting, but it is our primary obligation.
We should be watchful in these accounts, and they remain our primary focus. Other services and fostering community initiatives are on the table, to ensure we can balance our budget, limit or even reduce taxes (via the homestead exemption), and maximize services to residents.
It is easy to prioritize what we do when we rank these priorities appropriately. We do need to commit resources to maintain community standards and metrics of inclusion. It is less about money at that point, and more about developing metrics that can measure real impact to the community.
One particular area that needs attention is our Old Town area, which has suffered tremendously in the past year, but generally is lacking in enough retail opportunities to make it a destination shopping and dining area. With the new Arts Center, we need to look at what it would take to partner with local businesses to finally develop success and critical mass in that part of town.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have been involved in city activities for over 10 years. I am passionate about good governance and reflecting the views of busy citizens who cannot attend meetings regularly. Starting with Leadership Coppell, I learned with other interested citizens how the city operates, and the many ways the city serves citizens. With my MBA and business experience, the Economic Development Committee became the next way to serve and learn more about how the city grows its relationship with large and small businesses in the city. I have often been a spokesman to challenge unsupported assumptions for major projects, and many people on all sides of any specific debate (including sitting council members) tell me I have made the city stronger and helped it communicate better with citizens.
You can go to https://www.davinbernstein.com/about_davin to see my history of volunteerism and involvement. Most importantly, I have seen and understand a wide variety of budget meetings, public hearings, city council meetings, and more to understand the intricacies of city management. I am prepared to hit the ground running as your representative.
Recently, I participated in Allies in Community. I had deep conversations with old and young as well as ethnically diverse residents, city employees (including police officers), and an amazing group of Coppellians. I learned so much about how we are truly stronger when we bring diverse viewpoints together in a forum that welcomes each individual’s unique talents. Perhaps that is the best preparation of all for council: seeking inclusion to make better decisions.
Anything else you would like to add?
I would like to share a bit about my governing style. My vision for city council leadership is to manage ongoing and necessary projects efficiently, but be reluctant to take on new projects, ordinances, etc. unless there is broad community support. One recent example is this. A very small group of concerned citizens wants to pass an ordinance, even though the police chief has testified the problem is nearly nonexistent in the city. I do not support solutions in search of a problem, and I will be a voice to challenge new laws difficult to enforce.
At the same time, the council needs to be forward thinking to grow services and development plans to keep Coppell as the leading city in the Metroplex, and I enjoy using my business and strategic experience and creativity to develop ways to better meet the needs of an ever-increasing aging and diverse population.
As you make your decision about who to support for place three, I think you should pick someone who is passionate about good governance, will encourage community dialogue, fight to make good decisions for all, limit taxes, be forward thinking, and has the ability to think creatively to make Coppell a better community. If you agree, I humbly ask for your support.
