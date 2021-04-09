What are the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
There are several issues facing Plano ISD. One is learning loss due to COVID-19. To solve this, we could use acceleration to catch students up, create tutoring programs or add review days at the beginning of next academic year. The district will need to weigh these options and their costs, get input from teachers and build a strategy to bring students to grade level. Another issue is bullying and bias in the schools. We need a comprehensive anti-bullying plan that both prevents bullying before it occurs and addresses it after it happens. This will require a focus on social and emotional learning, clear goals, targets, courses of action and input from teachers and parents. Finally, we must close the achievement gap, and growing the number of academy and magnet options is a good strategy for that. In addressing all of these issues, we need input from parents and teachers.
What is your opinion on Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
First, I have to say I was involved in the COVID response at Southern Methodist University, and I was one of many people who helped to draft the university’s COVID operating guidelines and procedures (which, by the way, are quite similar to those used in Plano ISD), so I can say from experience that schools and universities had to draft these plans with very little notice and very little information. This was also a situation unprecedented in our lifetimes, so there was no roadmap to work from. I think districts like Plano ISD did extraordinary work developing plans that kept districts running, schools open and that allowed most students to return to in-person learning most or all of the time. That is commendable, as is the fact that we did not experience massive outbreaks in the district. Was it a perfect response? No, but I have not seen a perfect response yet. It was a very careful, thoughtful response, and I think, were we to face a similar situation again (I hope we don’t), there would be lessons learned. I will say that one thing we did differently at SMU than Plano ISD is that we had a differentiated response, with multiple operational levels, so we had some flexibility regarding operations built in, to allow for the fluidity of the situation. I think that is perhaps something I would have advocated for had I been involved in the planning, but otherwise, as noted, Plano ISD did more or less what SMU and many other districts and universities around the country did.
In terms of the Governor’s executive order, I believe the district interpreted the order correctly. The Governor was clear that he was lifting the mandate, but he was also clear that he was hoping that people would continue to wear masks (I think he said specifically he hoped they would use common sense) and would do the right thing without having to have it mandated. If we take the Governor at his word, Plano ISD was right to keep current protocols in place through the end of the academic year. Beyond following the guidance as articulated by the Governor, Plano ISD also followed the guidance of the public health authorities. Beyond that I would point out that schools have a fundamental responsibility to keep students safe, and in situations like these, therefore, I would always prefer to see them err on the side of caution. Finally, I would also point out that making significant changes this late in the school year would be quite disruptive to students, teachers, and parents. I think we can all look forward to a return to normal operations in the fall, and I think we will all be exceptionally grateful for that.
What all does the Board of Trustees owe to students, parents, faculty and staff, and what would you do to help fulfill these obligations? (If you're an incumbent, what have you already done to help fulfill them?)
First and foremost, the board owes to all stakeholders its best effort to do what is in the best interest of the teachers and students of Plano ISD. The board does not directly manage the schools or the district, however. The superintendent manages the district and individual schools are managed by the principals. The board has an important oversight role, and it has an important role in setting strategy and policy. In performing these roles, the board owes all stakeholders transparency, to the degree that the law allows it. It also has a responsibility to listen to all key stakeholders and to give input from parents, teachers and students serious weight. To that end, it must provide opportunities for all of these groups to give input feedback, and it must make time and space to listen to that input. I have been listening to parents and former students, and I have heard many parents express concerns about bullying, or ask for the district to create more choice (magnet and academy) options in the district. I have also heard concerns about equity, the achievement gap and a range of other issues. I owe it to the district to elevate those concerns and to see that action is taken on them, and I would owe it to parents and students to continue to seek their input and bring their concerns forward. We also owe it to teachers to listen to them when making decisions about education policy, class-size, curriculum and anything related to education. They are the ones in the classroom with the students, and we must make sure we know what their experiences are, what problems they see, what solutions they envision and we must work to address their needs and concerns. We also owe them excellent resources, we owe them access to training, clear expectations, and most of all, our support and gratitude. Teaching is an incredibly challenging and important profession. We are indebted to our teachers, and we must make sure they know that. I am committed to doing all of those things if elected, and to making sure that parents, teachers and students in Plano have opportunities to meet with me and share their thoughts.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I think my greatest strength in this campaign is the fact that I have nearly 30 years of experience in education and that my experience within education has been varied. I have taught middle and high school in Texas. I have also taught at the university level in Texas. I have recruited, hired, managed and retained faculty. I have recruited and retained students. I have managed an academic budget of several million dollars. I have designed curriculum, for both online and in-person delivery, and I have designed and implemented academic assessment. I have a strong focus on college readiness, because I oversee general education at SMU, and general education is the part of a university degree that high schools are preparing students for. I have also been involved in crisis planning and management, including for COVID-19. I have also served on an educational Board of Trustees, having served on the SMU Board of Trustees and several of its committees. I think that all of this experience gives me a deep understanding of education, of the issues surrounding education and of strategies for addressing those issues. I will be ready on day one, and although I still have much to learn about the Plano ISD Board of Trustees, I have a solid framework through which to learn it. I am also a first-generation college graduate, and I am entirely the product of public schools, so I am passionate about public education, which is really the great equalizer in society. I have knowledge, experience and a passion for education, and I believe those are my core competencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.