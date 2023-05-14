While Marcus featured a prolific offensive attack, the Lady Marauders were just as good on the defensive side of the ball.
Opposing teams struggled to find the back of the net against Marcus. The Lady Marauders conceded just 15 goals on the season, and the play of Castans was a big reason why Marcus recorded 18 shutouts, including four straight to conclude the season.
Named to the TASCO all-state first team at defender and also earning the 6-6A defensive player of the year, Castans starred on a Marcus back line that conceded just nine goals in 14 conference games. The Lady Marauders posted nine shutouts in district play.
And for as rock solid as Castans was on defense, she was the ultimate all-around player. She was a key offensive contributor as well. Castans, a Kansas commit, took free kicks and she delivered an accurate ball. And when she wasn’t taking free kicks, she was scoring goals. Castans finished the season with 13 goals and 22 assists.
Castans capped off an incredible senior season by setting up two goals in Marcus’ victory over Westwood in the state semifinals. She was credited with the primary assist on a goal by senior Bella Campos for the game-opening goal and had a corner kick that Patterson put into the back of the net for the Lady Marauders’ fourth goal.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.