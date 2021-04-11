*DeLeon English
Little Elm ISD, Place 4
Technology consultant
Number of years in the District: 19
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge remains disease prevention and protection for our students and staff. The district and county have made a great deal of progress in protection measures, but we need to remain diligent in ensuring the community we are taking the proper steps. These steps include cleaning protocols, personal protection supplies, and offering vaccination opportunities for those that want it.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
My top three would be greater support for mental health, particularly suicide prevention; removal of mandatory instructional minutes and expansion of student discipline protocols. Suicide prevention and mental health support are some of our greatest needs, which goes unspoken because of community and families' impact. Lawmakers, need to provide as much support as possible in the form of medical care, counseling, and organizational prevention programs to help students. The second priority is giving more flexibility to schedule class instruction time which provides a number of benefits to the classroom. By removing mandatory instructional time, districts can rework their schedules to allow teachers more time for lunch, more planning time, and more focused hours for students in class. For students, modifying instructional time would enable them to be more involved in community events, sports, and career training. Lastly, unfortunately, discipline continues to be an issue. The state continues to take away practical tools that help the district guide students in their actions, ensuring they remain accountable. Accountability both for the student and parents helps the educators and district provide quality education. Supporting more tools and techniques in disciplinary actions helps our students become successful members of our community.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
The district should pursue more opportunities in technology and trade certifications. Many companies in North Texas provide opportunities in well-paying technology positions for life long careers. By offering students more certificates, we are giving them the tools to engage in a rewarding future. Also, an area we could expand is history lessons and curriculum. I would like to see our students dive deeper into the American experiences from a historical context related to the early 1800s to the 1970s. History lessons and curriculum would help our students have more perspective and bring context to our country's importance, why laws matter, and our world's role.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Two obstacles facing our students remains COVID, and the learning environments. COVID challenged the district to think differently in how the board supported the delivery of student teaching. We needed to address technology needs for economically challenged students —significant consideration given to virtual learning environments and how that impacted our teachers' daily activities.
Safety of the students and staff became paramount in protection from transmission of COVID. To meet these challenges, I supported more investment in getting the right technology tools into the hands of students and educators. As a member of the district's COVID Committee, I worked closely with the administration to lay out plans for tracing and tracking the spread in the schools to make quick decision. The decisions had the goal to ensuring we provide transparency to the community.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
Currently, we run a balanced budget in the district. Our financial record has solidified in the recent years allowing the board to successfully vote to reduce property taxes for our citizens. An area where a challenge exists is raising salaries for teachers and staff. It is critical to retain top talent to provide superior education to our students. To address this issue, we have provided stipends and bonuses to our educators. Allowances and bonuses are designed to help offset health benefits, technology support, and more classroom supplies. We wanted to show to the staff and community educators deserve our support.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
My history with the district stretches back to 2004, with my daughters first attending Chavez Elementary. A decade later, in 2014, I was elected by the citizens to the Board of Trustees. I have been involved in the district in many capacities, from PTA to LEAYSA League and community organizations. As a parent of students, my wife and I participated in the PTA, which we considered very important to individual schools' success. For many years, I coached in the LEAYSA league helping develop youth sports in our community. I am currently a member of the St. Arbor CDC Board, helping bring nutritional support to economically disadvantaged students and families in the Little Elm community. Among my other community activities includes supporting the Little Elm Education Foundation and personally providing scholarships to students seeking careers in the medical field.
