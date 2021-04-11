Delia Parker-Mims
Mayor of Lewisville
Attorney
Number of years in the city: 20
What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you help solve it?
Affordable housing is vastly becoming the Achilles heel of America. Whether pre- or post- COVID, Lewisville faces an affordable housing crisis. It will take a more regional approach to address it. It is a systemic and circular issue. My approach would be to bring city, county and state partners to the table, as well as developers and encourage compliance with affordability through tax incentives. Also, I would consider what method other jurisdictions are employing. I would commission a board to begin the discussion on addressing the affordable housing crisis, its effects on quality of life in Lewisville, the demographics of who it’s impacting most and develop solutions.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
I do believe the city is spending money in the right areas.
What are the challenges that will come with annexing Castle Hills, and what will you support to address short-term and long-term effects of the annexation?
First, drawing the new voting precinct maps, which will establish single-member council seats. Second, we must ensure that our process of voting for single-member council seats through at-large elections establishes a fair and just system in representation. I support continuing to evaluate this process through committees and working with an independent consultant in drawing our voting districts.
What are your ideas to make Lewisville more inclusive?
Lewisville is moving toward expanding inclusivity in its hiring practices and management. I would support the city’s plans to hire a full-time staff to champion diversity, prioritize employee recruitment efforts focused on minority candidates, regularly review internal promotion practices to ensure diversity objectives are considered, create an internal racial equity and diversity team that includes members from various city departments, develop and implement a process that considers equity as a factor when deciding future public investment strategies, including an updated designation of targeted neighborhoods, and amend the evaluation standards for construction bids to award points to bidders who submit a written plan for inclusive practices when selecting subcontractors.
My suggestions for improvement would be:
- Ensure the City Council votes on the plans and determines dates for regular reviews.
- Not only require contractors to show a plan but also show their success rates and/or report cards in being inclusive in their subcontracting.
- Make sure gentrification or increased property taxes in low-income communities does not occur.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
Lewisville Leadership Class of 2000
Board of Directors President, Denton County Child Protective Services
Board of Directors 2nd Vice President, Denton County Friends of the Family
Board of Directors, Denton Black Chamber of Commerce
Board of Directors, North Texas Legal Services
Diversity Committee Member, Lewisville Independent School District
Communities in School Volunteer, Denton ISD and Lewisville ISD.
Mentor and Program Developer for “at-risk” students, Lewisville ISD
Surrogate Parent Volunteer for Special Ed and Section 504 students, Lewisville ISD
Committee Member, State Bar of Texas, Crime Victims’ Committee
Advisor to Lambda Chi Epsilon, North Central Texas College
Chair, Women’s Symposium, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated
Regional and National Award Winner, Lewisville Community Programs
“Sugarless Friday” Diabetes Awareness Campaign
“How to turn a $1 into a $1.50” Economic Development program
Member at large: Lewisville Chamber of Commerce, Main and Mill Street Business Association, DFW NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens, West Side Baptist Church
Anything else you would like to add?
I know Lewisville because I know the people. I’ve spent over 20 years listening to the voices of the residents. I’ve seen the tears, the fear, the need and the provided assistance both professionally and as a community volunteer. The role of the mayor is to provide that voice for all the people of Lewisville to the council. Additionally, as a former administrative judge, hearing officer, and board president, I possess the necessary skills to manage the council process.
