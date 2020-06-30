Denton County numbers 6-30

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 105 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 15 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,153.

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations for all community members include:

  • Maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wearing masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Washing and/or sanitizing hands frequently
  • Staying home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments