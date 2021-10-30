What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
We must begin to revitalize the city north of HWY121. We have put so much attention on Grandscape that we have left the businesses and residents North of HWY121 unattended for too long. I served on the planning and zoning commission finalizing Grandscape, so I understand the extra attention. It is time, now, to turn our attention back to North Colony and the businesses and residents along FM 423.
I’m fighting for “development” along the 23 miles of our greatest asset, Lake Lewisville. We are the City by the Lake, so let’s be “The City” by the Lake!
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
We have known for the past 25 years that eventually, we would have more cars than roads could handle.
The long-term answer is a regional transit system comparable to Seattle Transit or Boston Metro. Cities must cooperate to make a regional transit system feasible.
In the short term, we will continue to invest in the current infrastructure. We have allocated $9M in the current budget for infrastructure repair. We might not be able to fix the region’s traffic problem but we can definitely do our part to make it easier to move traffic through our city.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
We should focus our development efforts on our assets, 23 miles of shoreline along a lake and 3,000 acres of parkland. I feel we should revitalize The Colony North of HWY121 starting with development along Lake Lewisville. We have to develop where we can get the greatest return on our investment. If we do this it will result in a revitalization of the business sector along the northern entrance to the city.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the best person for the position because I have the experience. I have served on your planning and zoning commission for the past 7 years. I have already had my hand on the pulse of what's happening in the city. I already have a working relationship with staff and the city council. I bring 16 combined years of experience to city leadership. We will have the largest change in leadership in the past 12 years. We will get a new mayor and 2 new city councilpersons. It's time for ethical execution. That requires experience.
