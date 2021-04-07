Devan Minyard
Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6
Detective/police officer
Number of years in the district: 14
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge in my opinion is the loss of learning and integrating the students back into the schools. Many of the students have been out of the school buildings for over a year, and we must positively bring them back, with an understanding that we cannot expect them to come back to school and act like nothing changed for them. We need to lean on the teachers and people on the frontlines to figure out what has worked best for them and what has not worked, so that we can assist the students learn what has been lost during the very difficult time.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
I believe that the first of the priorities that the board should advocate for is equal funding. Each school district should have the same economic advantages. “Richer” school districts’ students should not have the advantage of having a higher quality education, just because they live in a more affluent area.
The board should advocate to rid the state of mandated standardized tests. Tests such as the STAAR should be eliminated from the education process because it is as it looks it appears to be more of a capital venture, than a true gauge of where the students are in their education.
The final priority that the board should advocate for is more assistance with mental health issues of our students. Especially in the coming year, mental health needs to be a priority. As I previously mentioned, bringing the students back into what has now become a foreign environment to them, it is going to have a large impact on their mental health. We as a school district need to be empathetic to that fact. Assistance with mental health issues will assist in bringing in extra counselors and other mental health experts to help the student’s adjustment back into the school buildings.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
- The district has an incredibly unique and diverse student body. The percentages show that Mesquite ISD has an 87-88% minority student population. For the most part, these minority students do not have the option to take history classes that is geared toward their cultures. So, I feel that as a district we need to build programs, such as: Black history and Latin/Hispanic history so that students can truly learn about the cultures from which they come.
- Mesquite ISD also has an extremely large population of students who benefit from free/reduced lunch (74%). The next program I believe that the district should consider is a program that is offered in Dallas ISD, and that is applying for federal funding to offer free lunches to all students. There are many students who qualify for free/reduced lunches, but refuse to benefit from the program, due to the stigma that comes with the status. If all students were provided free lunches, the school district would be able to ensure that all its students are not going hungry. This would also provide a revenue opportunity, as Dallas ISD has found that they are able to benefit more from the a la carte items, because students can spend the money they would normally have to spend on lunch, on extra items.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
- The obstacles that the students are facing are the same issues that the district faces, which are loss of learning and mental health issues. The district needs to cater to the students in these areas and take an empathetic approach. My belief with the loss of learning is that teachers must be consulted to find out what is and is not working in the process of building and rebuilding learning during the pandemic. Because teachers have also lived through the pandemic in the classroom, they have become experts of the processes that have and have not worked. This information should be sought out and used by curriculum developers for the district to be implemented next year.
- Metal health is also going to be an obstacle. As a district, the need to provide more counselors to assist the students with the mental health challenges that will arise from being out of school for so long and then being placed directly back into what has become a “foreign” environment to them.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
- As I mentioned above, one revenue source is by receiving funding to provide all students with free/reduced lunch, which allows students to purchase more a la carte items, creating that revenue source.
- Another way to address the budget issues is to strongly consider contracts that are being issued by the district. One contract that comes to mind is Dr. Vroonland’s (Superintendent) contract. I have attended and watched a large number of school board meetings, and it is commonly mentioned that a large percentage of the student population of Mesquite ISD is living below or at the poverty level. After researching Dr. Vroonland’s contract, I learned that he is the 10th highest paid superintendent in the state of Texas. His contract also places him as the second-highest paid superintendent in North Texas (Carroll ISD). I am a true believer in the students of Mesquite ISD, but at this point, the students of Mesquite ISD are not outperforming other districts to warrant the superintendent being paid the 10th highest salary in the state. In the end, I believe that we must scrutinize the district’s spending, and ensure that good financial decisions are being made.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
- My history of involvement in the district began approximately 12 years ago, when my oldest child began kindergarten. I was involved in many activities at the elementary school that my children attend. Most of these activities were organized by the PTA, which I have been involved from the time my children entered MISD.
- I was also a member of the Site Based Decision Making Committee at Berry Middle School for two years.
- Finally, I volunteered on the district’s School Health Advisory Committee for one year.
