The Dallas Black Giants, a Negro League-type of baseball team that played for more than four decades, played their last game in 1949. Nearly three quarters of a century later, the team will make a return.
The Double-A Frisco Roughriders baseball team will wear Dallas Black Giants uniforms three times during the 2022 season, the first coming up on June 19.
The Black Giants' history isn’t plentiful but there is one former player whose name is synonymous in baseball circles for the phrase ‘Let’s Play Two.’
That would be Mr. Cub himself, Ernie Banks, who coined the phrase while playing day baseball in the Windy City from 1953 to 1971.
However, his first start of playing baseball at a semi-pro or professional setting came with the Black Giants in 1948. He was still in high school — Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas — when the Black Giants signed him to play shortstop.
Negro League Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick said, “The Dallas Black Giants were a significant baseball franchise while they existed, you know, relative to this overall story of Black baseball in this country.”
President and general manager Victor Rojas is hoping the tribute to the former Negro League team and its historic past will draw interest this summer.
“There's always a hook that makes you kind of look at a book or a movie or movie trailer or something like that and then you kind of get into it,” Rojas said of referencing Banks, a Baseball Hall of Famer. “And that's why I'm hoping that what we do, while small in stature, has enough meat on it to entice you to kind of stick around for more because that's kind of what we wanna do to continue to grow this program. I'd like to go from three to six games next year. I'd like more teams in the Texas League to do it to be perfectly honest with you. There's no reason that you can’t find history in all of these cities in San Antonio or Corpus Christi, Amarillo, wherever the case may be; Arkansas, for sure. There is history with those Negro League teams. You know, it'd be great to where we can always have a matchup between teams within the Texas League that they’re donning those uniforms as a reminder and kind of just a celebration of what was. I hope it will give people an indication that this team created a platform for a player of the magnet of Ernie Banks to be discovered. It’s good for us to lean on a little bit. You know, it's nice to put out in a press release (about Banks), but to me, it's more about like, ‘let's talk about the game itself and the history of the game’ and yeah this player did happen to play at one point with the Dallas Black Giants.”
At 17 years old, Banks was paid $15 a game to play for the semi-pro Black Giants.
However, his time playing in his native town was short-lived because of another Hall of Famer – ‘Cool Papa’ Bell.
Kendrick shared a story about the Black Giants and how their most famous player quickly left to head north to Kansas City to play for the Monarchs.
Kendrick retold a story he learned from former Monarchs manager John ‘Buck’ O’Neil. A celebrity in the Kansas City area, O’Neil rose to prominence in talking about the Negro League in Ken Burns’ documentary ‘Baseball’ in 1994.
“The legendary ‘Cool Papa’ Bell, that is where he saw Ernie and then he called the late great Buck O’Neil, who was managing the Monarch, and said, ‘I think I got one for you.’” Kendrick said.
Bell was making the pitch to O’Neil that the Monarchs, one of the elite teams in the Negro Leagues, needed to sign this teenager named Banks.
“Can he stick it?” O’Neil asked Bell about Banks’ potential as a hitter.
“Yeah, Buck, he can stick it,” Bell replied.
“Buck O’Neil basically agrees to sign Ernie Banks, site unseen, based on the recommendation of ‘Cool Papa’ Bell,” Kendrick said. “But you gotta think now, if ‘Cool Papa’ Bell recommends you, you must can play."
Banks joined the Monarchs in 1950 and got a little help on his way to Kansas City.
His manager for the Dallas Black Giants was Bill Blair, Jr., who also doubled as a pitcher for the semi-pro team. Blair, knowing the importance of the Monarchs, went with Banks to buy him two new suits before seeing him off on a bus. Banks made his debut with the Monarchs on June 4, 1950.
“That's not the history of the Negro Leagues, it's just one of them and I think that's the story that we're gonna try to tell or at least begin to tell this summer,” Rojas said. “And I think that's, for me, that's my biggest goal. And it just so happens that the Dallas Black Giants, because of where I'm at demographically, that is where it falls for me. But for me, it's really more about the game itself and shining a spotlight on what the struggles and the issues that went on for players of color trying to get to the big leagues. I mean, there's any number of just amazing players and talent that (we) just never really got to know, unfortunately, other than through media reports and the like, because nobody really got to see on a grand scale.”
Blair himself had an interesting footnote in the team's history, playing in the Negro Leagues for seven years with the Indianapolis Clowns and Cincinnati Crescents before becoming a player-manager for the Black Giants. He started the Southwest Sports News in 1949 – while still playing – and turned his full attention to the media outlet in 1951 after retiring. In 1960, he renamed it the Elite News and it became the ‘Black News for Black People’ in Dallas. He was part of the publication until his death in 2014 and the paper is now published by his son.
“Bill put Ernie on the bus and the rest is history,” said Kendrick, who will be at the June 19 game for a meet and greet and be able to share more stories of the Negro League.
Banks played one year in Kansas City before serving in the Army for two years. He returned in 1953 and hit .347 for the Monarchs, which won the league title that year.
The Cubs added him late in the 1953 campaign and he made his MLB debut on Sept. 17 — nine days after his contract was sold by the Monarchs to the Cubs.
Banks hit .314 with 11 hits in 35 at-bats in a 10-game trial with the North Siders. He was second in the Rookie of the Year voting in 1954. Banks won back-to-back MVP awards in 1958 and 1959 — the first player in league history to do so — on his way to a well-decorated career. He made the All-Star Game 14 times and he became the first National League shortstop with 30 or more home runs and 100 or more RBIs in 1955. He still holds the NL record for home runs by a shortstop with 47, set in 1958.
Banks was the most notable name to play for the Black Giants, but the Roughriders want to honor all of those who played.
The Elite News and University of Texas-Arlington are among the community partners that are helping with the three games the Roughriders will wear the ‘throwback’ jerseys.
“(Victor) has always been a tireless advocate and supporter of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and is a close personal friend of mine,” Kendrick said. “So for us to be able to collaborate on this makes it even more meaningful. It's meaningful anyway, but it makes it even more meaningful because I know it comes from the heart, you know, and I hope people respond. I hope people will come out and support the Roughriders, not just on this game, but throughout the season, but particularly on this game (June 19) and for this game.”
