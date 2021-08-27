Lake Dallas boys cross country

The Lake Dallas boys cross country team competed at the Denton Ryan Gingerbread Jamboree on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Brian Cooper

Lake Dallas senior Isabella DiDonato ran a 22:05.55 at the Denton Ryan Gingerbread Jamboree on Thursday to lead the charge for the Falcons.

Chloe Bidwell, a junior, finished 53rd in 24:25.9.

On the boys' side, junior Cole Schnurbusch crossed the finish line in a time of 18:21.8, good for 26th overall. Freshman Guy Giorgio placed 89th in 20:32.86.

The Falcons are set to return to action at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 for the Guyer TX Milesplit at South Lakes Park in Denton. 

