Lake Dallas senior Isabella DiDonato ran a 22:05.55 at the Denton Ryan Gingerbread Jamboree on Thursday to lead the charge for the Falcons.
Chloe Bidwell, a junior, finished 53rd in 24:25.9.
On the boys' side, junior Cole Schnurbusch crossed the finish line in a time of 18:21.8, good for 26th overall. Freshman Guy Giorgio placed 89th in 20:32.86.
The Falcons are set to return to action at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 for the Guyer TX Milesplit at South Lakes Park in Denton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.