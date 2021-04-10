Place you are seeking: McKinney City Council District 1
Number of years in the City: 46
Occupation: Law Enforcement for 19-plus years. Currently working at a local ISD Police Department.
What is the biggest issue facing McKinney, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue facing McKinney in my district is to heal and come together as a community after the McKinney District 1 Council seat was made vacant from the recall of La’Shadion Shemwell. It was a very passionate and emotional time for all of us.
I am going to do my best to reunite the community that I have lived my entire life. I am proud to be a native Texan, but most of all proud to be born and raised in the district and am looking forward to joining with my neighbors to set an example of how we can come together and be excited about our future for our families.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
The city of McKinney has been growing rapidly as the attractiveness of the Texas suburban lifestyle is desirable. One of my top priorities is to advocate against any more apartments in my district. Many apartment developers have already built apartments in the district, and I will advocate that our district has done our fair share of apartments, so I will work with the zoning commission to limit and/or eliminate future builds while encouraging permanent long term housing.
Is McKinney heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
McKinney is heading in the right direction. We have the safest city for its size in the State of Texas. We have a strong vision of economic development and have many places to offer more entertainment and community interaction. In spite of the distractions we faced in the last few years, our family-based city, with the direction of Mayor George Fuller and the remaining members of the council, has achieved wonderful milestones that has laid the foundation for years to come. Those achievements include:
- Highest bond rating in history.
- Highest Government Transparency, Five Star Award
- Landed both AT&T Byron Nelson and NCAA Division II Football Championship for the next five years.
- Created an environment for the local McKinney airport from requiring a city subsidy to being profitable.
- Named a Cultural Arts District and Music Friendly City by the Governor of Texas
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
There is a lot of chatter about the city’s investment in the TUPPS brewery area development. It is a win-win situation. As TUPPS grows and becomes more profitable, the more tax revenue the city acquires to split between adding more or improving city services, adding additional resources for citizens, but most of all keep our city portion of our property taxes down as market growth for property goes up. Incredibly, the last four years has had a downward trend in city taxes, and I intend to collaborate with my fellow council members to continue to keeping city taxes down so that people in my district are not “taxed” out of their homes.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I am well known in the east side (which is the oldest part of McKinney) neighborhoods, so my neighbors know they can come to me since I have spent my entire career in law enforcement. If my neighbors need something, I am there to help. As we grow and welcome more neighbors into our overall district, I want to be the native Texan that they have heard about know they can come to me to get help anytime there is a need or concern.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the best candidate for this position because I understand that people want to be heard. I am ready and willing to listen and not talk over them or tell them their ideas don’t matter, because they do. I want them to have a conversation with me. I want them to give me ideas. I want them to participate in reconnecting our community. I want them to feel welcomed and realize how much I care for my district and its people. It was heart wrenching to see our community fall apart over the last several years from people trying to tear us apart. I am ready to be kind neighbors again that help each other so we can get back to the Texas life we are accustomed to in the best city in Texas.
