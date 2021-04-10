Place you are seeking: McKinney City Council District 1
Number of years in the city: Approximately 10 years
Occupation: Commercial lender with Independent Financial
What is the biggest issue facing McKinney, and how would you address it?
It is hard to prioritize them. We have mobility issues, we need to improve aging infrastructure and utilize new infrastructure to relieve some strains, and we need a balanced housing supply. Most of these stem from the growth that we’re experiencing, so managing the impacts of that growth is the biggest issue we face. We’re surpassing 200,000 residents, and we need to continue to provide the quality of life we all expect from our community as we continue to grow.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
We’re in the pathway for growth, and we’re seeing that in the demand for housing, business tax base growth and the strain on our mobility. We need to be smart with handling growth. We need to make sure we’re building a community that works for us now and in the future. We should seek balance in our housing supply that ensures we have housing for all life stages. And we need to focus on mobility in the short term as we experience strain from our growth.
Is McKinney heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
Yes. We’re increasing the commercial tax base and reducing the tax burden on our residential property. We’re seeing good job growth. Our overall quality of life is very good. I think we need to balance things like housing supply for long term sustainability, improve our mobility and maybe reprioritize a few things in our budget, but we’re moving in the right direction.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I would suggest that we prioritize some infrastructure projects in the older parts or our community and around our busier interchanges. We’ve made a good effort in recent years to deal with aging infrastructure, and we need to maintain that. We need better roads and sidewalks. I would also like for us to be more proactive in using tools to get a more balanced housing supply. And we need to continue to keep pace with our growth when it comes to public safety.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I’ve spent 10 years actively working in this community through nonprofits and city service. I’ve served on the Holy Family School board, the McKinnney Chamber of Commerce board, the McKinney Housing Authority board, McKinney Housing Finance board, 2019 city bond committee, and many others including a mentoring group I started for young men called McKinnney Force.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I think it is my experience that makes me the best candidate. I’ve put in work in this community trying to understand and solve some of our issues. I’ve built relationships and worked with a broad range of people to improve outcomes in our community. I think my background and experience uniquely qualify me to help make decisions for this community, to foster the engagement we need to make this community a better place for everyone.
