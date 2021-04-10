Position you are seeking: McKinney City Council District One
Number of years in the city: Eight
Occupation: Owner of The Celt Irish Pub and Dempsey's Marketplace
What is the biggest issue facing McKinney, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue facing McKinney is the explosive growth and urban sprawl we are and have been experiencing. For too long we have relied on residential development of apartments and multi-family to grow our tax base. The lack of focus on commercial development has reduced the portion of business tax revenue to only 19% of the city's budget. This is not sustainable and will have negative consequences on future delivery of services. We have to become more business friendly and create the right infrastructure that will attract small, medium and large employers that will create good paying jobs and new taxpayers.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
We need an infrastructure that will attract strong companies that will grow our employment base. The streets in District One need repair. The potholes need to be fixed. We need sidewalks in many areas. The streets need to be safe and well lit. We need to lower traffic incidents. Finally, we need improved communication between our elected leaders and citizens and to lessen the harsh language, contention and strife. Folks outside of McKinney are taking notice, and it does affect our image as a place companies are considering relocating to. We need to improve the tone of discussion between our council and the citizens.
Is McKinney heading in the right direction as a city?
I am concerned about McKinney still being "Unique by Nature". We continue to develop our green spaces into apartments and multi-family projects. Again, this is not sustainable for our tax base, weakens our economic position in relation to neighboring communities and is not a plan to buffer the urban sprawl and all of the problems that come with that growth. We have all worked years and decades to create what we have in District One. From the best square in the state to authentic neighborhoods and historic buildings, we are the best place to live the country. We are going to have to change our focus if we want to keep it.
Is the city spending money in the right places?
There is a lot of concern amongst our citizens about the city picking winners and losers. While many small businesses were lost during the pandemic and will never be back, we are seeing the city grant millions of dollars for future development to companies without strong supporting financial analysis, no historical repayment ability and little to no equity in the project. Our approach to multi-million dollar grants must be done with the utmost care. It is expected that the city be good financial stewards of our tax dollars. It is even more important that the city be fair when distributing grant funds.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
My 30-year career in banking has given me the opportunity to serve in many capacities with service, civic and charitable organizations including United Way Board Chairman, United Way Campaign Chairman, Rotary Club President, past member of Lions and Kiwanis Club. I have served on a number of historical and preservation boards including most recently Chestnut Square Board and a current member of the Restaurant Council with the McKinney Chamber of Commerce.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
A successful 30-year career in banking and being the owner of two thriving businesses in downtown McKinney gives me the business experience to approach city matters through the eyes of a business person. Today, McKinney needs this more than ever as we navigate our way through explosive growth and urban sprawl. My years of experience with service, charitable and civic organizations gives me a strong commitment to the needs of the individual as well as the whole community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.