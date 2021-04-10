Place you are seeking: McKinney City Council District 3
Number of years in the city: 10 years
Occupation: Physician - Medical Director for the Mesquite Employee Health Center
What is the biggest issue facing McKinney, and how would you address it?
Our residents seem to have two primary concerns: property taxes and the increase in the development of apartment complexes throughout the city. We are fortunate to have beautiful well-established neighborhoods in District 3, and it is my goal to make sure that any new developments do not negatively impact existing property values. As a matter of public policy, we must find ways to diversify our housing stock so that current and future residents can afford to live in our community.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
Growth is coming to all of Collin County, and it is coming rapidly. We have property owners who will continue to sell their land to developers for a profit, and those properties have already been zoned for specific uses. I am not an advocate for taking away the rights of property owners. However, I believe the city can incentivize projects that serve the needs of the community and meet appropriate design standards. Adding requirements for greenspace preservation on large projects can also help us to make sure McKinney remains unique by nature.
Is McKinney heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
McKinney is a robust, vibrant community, trending in the right direction. Our Economic Development team has seen record years in business recruitment, which has brought more jobs to our city and expanded the commercial tax-base, making it more affordable to live and work here. Revitalization has begun in the area east of Highway 5, which has been economically depressed for far too long. We are making significant improvements to our aging infrastructure and proactively investing in infrastructure to handle future growth. Crime rates have decreased over the past five years while our population has grown by over 50,000 people in that same time period. This is a testament to our Police and Fire Departments. As we continue to see an influx of new residents, it is important that we maintain the high standards that we have come to expect from our city government.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The largest portion of the city budget is allocated to our Fire and Police Departments. McKinney is the safest city over 100,000 in the state of Texas. This did not happen by mistake. We should continue to invest in public safety to ensure we remain safe as we continue to grow. I would like to see our roads, sidewalks and bicycle lanes repaired or expanded to fit the transportation needs of our residents. The infrastructure currently in place does not meet the standards our city should strive for. This issue will be magnified as our population grows.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
McKinney Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors 2019 - 2021
McKinney Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2020
Public Safety Bond Committee - 2019
Advisory Council for McKinney’s Police Chief, Greg Conley 2018 - present
CityChurch McKinney - Volunteer to middle and high school students 2016 - 2019
Collin County Law Enforcement Academy - Advisory Board 2020-present
Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County - Board of Directors 2020 - present
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
My involvement in this city over the past several years has prepared me to work with our mayor, City Council, and city staff to tackle some of our greatest challenges. As a woman, a mother, a healthcare provider and a person of color, I will bring a perspective that is not currently represented to the council.
