Don Carroll
Coppell City Council, Place 3
Commercial banker
Number of years in city: 14
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
After a difficult year, the most pressing challenge for the city is recovering and resetting from the recent economic downturn. Economic activity has been suppressed and businesses have been lost. At the same time that the city has been impacted by lost revenue from the downturn, legislative changes in the state are changing the mix of city revenues. I intend to work with the rest of council and city staff to provide an environment within which businesses can restart at the same time as continuing to evaluate and adjust the city’s expense infrastructure where necessary to continue providing the basic city services and additional recreation and cultural amenities that citizens expect. My broad experience in financial analysis and ability to evaluate municipal budgets will enable me to be effective in this near-term challenge. Coppell’s strong financial condition has put us in a position to be successful in this effort.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
While the city over many years has done a fine job to provide an expanding list of not only premier basic city services but also cultural and recreational amenities, an efficient city will always be reevaluating the changing needs of its citizens. People largely choose Coppell as their hometown community not only for a strong school district, but also as a place that provides amenities not found in other communities. The city continues to be a desired place to call home because the citizens want cultural and recreational amenities at the same time as having a small-town sense of community. I am largely in agreement with how the city has used its financial resources historically, especially because it has been accomplished with a constant desire to protect and understand our long-term financial condition. Our services and amenities have not been provided in a way that jeopardizes Coppell’s superior bond rating or by providing excessive comforts today while leveraging our future irresponsibly.
This focus on strong financial position must be continued into the future. As our mix of revenue sources change, we may need to be prepared to adjust our expense infrastructure in order to keep this financial position strong. As needs change, some amenities may need to become more self-funded. The things that make Coppell a great place to live have to be balanced with our citizens’ tax impact as well as our ability to retain businesses that also support the city’s budget.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
The city has already spent much of the last year evaluating its expense structure as revenues have temporarily declined. The priority focus should always be the basic city services such as fire, police, and public works infrastructure. We enjoy premier services in these categories and our resources should be used to retain the high quality of these services. As the city continues to determine the impact of recent state legislative changes impacting our mix of revenues, we need to be prepared to also change how some of our cultural and recreational amenities are funded to protect basic city services. This might involve such ideas as more self-funding of our amenities and certainly determining if there are new sources of revenue that can support these things rather than increasing the tax burden on our residents.
Our near-term focus needs to be ensuring we are able to maintain our infrastructure that is beginning to age. Resources of a city will always change over time and we are likely moving from a time of expanding amenities that make this city a great place to live to preserving what has been boldly built in the past. Ensuring retention of our commercial businesses and a focus on attracting new businesses that provide not only employment opportunities but also the appropriate mix of city revenues will be important in the changing economic environment. The strong financial position of the city will give us flexibility in ensuring we properly fund the city over the next several years.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I completed the Leadership Coppell program in 2009 in an effort to learn what the city’s vision is, what city leaders have worked to provide the citizens over many years, and how the different city departments work towards the city’s vision.
Beginning in 2010, I began serving as a member of the city’s Economic Development Committee. My service encompassed five terms on the committee over 10 years, including seven years as vice chair and chair. During these 10 years, I was able to watch as the city became largely built out and the focus of leadership shifted from development efforts to redevelopment, retention and customer service. Over many years I was able to gain valuable understanding of the intertwined nature of all of these efforts and the associated challenges. There is much competition across the Metroplex for companies and understanding the tools in our toolbox versus what other communities are able to offer is important. These efforts need to be balanced with what the citizens want in their community along with the longer-term vision of the city. We also focused often on the importance of small businesses in our community and constantly reevaluated what the city can do to provide the appropriate environment for these important components of our community.
In the last two years, I have spent time focusing on my daughter’s schools and how my wife and I can provide support to the teachers and staff. I currently serve as treasurer of our elementary school’s PTO Dad’s group.
Anything else you would like to add?
My effort to work with council is primarily driven by my family’s desire to continue making Coppell a great place to live, work and play. The experience I have gained in my 25 years of banking and financial analysis along with the knowledge of the city I have gained working with the city over the last 12 years has prepared me for this challenge. My desire is that Coppell continues to be a place that my daughters will someday want to call home also. This is accomplished by our efforts today to ensure what has been built by those that came before us will continue to be financially sustainable. The needs and desires of the community will certainly change over time and the same conservative financial approach that has been used in the past to expending our resources should be top priority.
