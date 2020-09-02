Only 30 percent of metals are recycled in the U.S. today, according to The Balance. So, where does all the rest of it go? Why don’t we recycle more of it?
In Plano, Community Recycling has been offering a solution since 1991 through four generations of the Greenberg family.
Community Recycling, run by Hal and Daniel Greenberg and their family, purchases non-ferrous scrap metals from Plano residents and anyone else who drives up to their facility looking to make money by recycling.
In the time of COVID-19, Daniel Greenberg said the business hasn’t been devastated by the pandemic this summer because most of their revenue comes from larger businesses. However, they have seen fewer residents coming to recycle their scrap metals in recent months.
Before March, Greenberg said that Community Recycling typically saw 25 to 30 individuals per day who were trying to recycle objects from their homes. Now that more people are staying in their homes, they only get 15 to 20 residents per day.
“We used to see more residents scrapping, but not as much anymore,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg said this is likely for two reasons: the drop in certain metal prices in March and April and fear of contracting or transmitting COVID-19.
In addition to being affected by the pandemic, Community Recycling has also dealt with the financial impact of the US-China trade war.
“Prices have kind of been down the last four years, ever since the trade tariffs. Copper used to be about 4.20 or 4.30 (per lb). Now it’s about 2.50 a pound,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg said the company got more business from more residents and individuals trying to sell copper previously. Since the price that Community Recycling can pay for copper fell by over 40 percent in the last four years due to the US-China trade war, individuals have less of an incentive to recycle cables, roofing materials and other common items that contain copper.
Copper isn’t the only metal that has lost value in recent years. The price for aluminum cans has dropped nearly 78 percent from their highest price in 2016 to their lowest price in the spring of 2020, according to the numbers Greenberg gave to the Plano Star Courier.
Although prices for aluminum cans are not what they once were, a lot of residents still show up with huge trash bags full of aluminum cans.
Residents may not go out of their way to recycle copper as much as they once did, but a lot still bring in other more convenient items, such as a bag of 10 lbs of aluminum cans for two to three dollars or common household items.
“We are definitely seeing more people call just about pots and pans in their house. (...) We get a lot of people that say they just don't want to throw stuff away,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg said that although there are fewer residents bringing in some of the less convenient metals to recycle that have lost value due to the US-China trade war, it hasn’t devastated Community Recycling’s profits to the point where they were in danger of closing. This was true for two reasons: they make more money from larger businesses than from individuals, and they don’t pay rent because they already own the land.
“It was very rough right after (the beginning of the pandemic)," Greenberg said. "But (business) is definitely slower. We’re lucky we’re able to own the land and keep costs low for sure.”
