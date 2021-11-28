COPPELL – Lewisville’s football team was unable to avenge a second recent lopsided playoff defeat Saturday as it did in the area round against Arlington Martin, instead falling to Southlake Carroll, 52-0, in a Class 6A Division I Region I semifinal contest at Coppell.
The Dragons dominated the Farmers in all three phases of the game and scored in every quarter en route to the shutout win.
Carroll outgained Lewisville on the day, 368-134, and forced three turnovers while not coughing the ball up itself.
“It played out like a poop-flavored lollipop today,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “I don’t know how else to put it. I love this team and I’m proud of these guys and I could have seen the game turning out 100 different ways before that happened. But like I told them in the locker room at halftime, when you make mistakes and you don’t execute and do the little things you end up down. That was just the story of the game. It was one mistake after another and kept our defense on the field way too long.”
Carroll quarterback Kaden Anderson completed 13-of-20 passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, while running back Owen Allen racked up 128 yards on the ground on 29 carries with a touchdown.
For Lewisville, Ethan Terrell was 9-of-17 for 57 yards, while Oregon State commit Damien Martinez managed just 52 yards on 16 carries.
The Dragons used dominant defense and special teams play to help build their lead in the first half.
After opening the scoring in the first quarter courtesy of a 19-yard touchdown pass to RJ Maryland, the Dragons used a blocked punt to set up a 6-yard touchdown pass to Landon Samson and a 34-yard punt return leading to a field goal and 17-0 advantage.
Carroll then took a commanding lead on the scoreboard in the waning moments of the second quarter, forcing a turnover on downs and then finding the end zone on a 17-yard scoring strike to Samson for a 24-0 margin.
For the half, Carroll outgained Lewisville, 197-59, and limited Martinez to 30 yards on eight carries.
Allen, meanwhile, was a workhorse racking up 22 carries for 96 yards in the first two quarters alone.
“Our defense was relentless but it didn’t show up on the scoreboard because the other two phases of the game really let us down,” Odle said.
The second half proved to be much of the same as the second quarter with Lewisville hurting itself with miscues on special teams and Carroll moving the ball both through the air and on the ground.
In all, three different backs gained at least 40 yards and found the end zone for the Dragons, while Maryland finished with a game-high 101 receiving yards on five catches with two touchdowns, including a 57-yard scoring grab to open the scoring in the third quarter.
Carroll now advances to the regional final where it will square off against Allen at a time and place to be determined.
Lewisville will look to regroup and return to the playoffs in 2022 following a season in which they advanced to the third round for the first time since 1996.
“This was a great group of seniors and they fought all the way,” Odle said. “They’ll take the lessons from the year and today for the rest of their lives. I’m proud of them and happy that they got to experience all that they did.”
