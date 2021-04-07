Dwight Burns (Place 1)

What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
As Allen approaches build-out and becomes more mature, it will be more challenging to keep our economic base growing and maintain high quality city services. To meet those challenges, I believe we should focus on encouraging development of the remaining vacant land in a manner that emphasizes a diverse mix of attractive housing for all age groups, employment centers, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods and environmental sustainability.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Allen's leadership in balancing safety and the economy during the pandemic has been remarkable. Our fire department's leadership in organizing vaccines at the football stadium set a high standard for the county, the state and the nation. At the same time, city management has taken cautious steps to support city employees' safety, such as requiring masks at city facilities. As evidenced by the Governor’s recent actions to reduce restrictions in the private sector, our community is making progress towards return to normalcy. In the meantime, it’s important to maintain some precautionary measures at municipal facilities to protect city workers through the course of the pandemic.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Yes, definitely. An important part of the balance between encouraging development and maintaining a small-town feel will be developing our central city neighborhoods. Enhancing the vitality of our city center will be crucial for our shared civic identity. We should continue engaging existing residents, property owners and other community leaders to form a consensus--utilizing traditional neighborhood design--to enrich the historic heart of our city.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
My passion and my career for 30 years have been dedicated to good city governance and family-friendly neighborhoods. I’ve devoted my academic, professional and personal life to local government policymaking, community economic development, governmental finance and grassroots advocacy. I have direct, extensive city council work experience.
I’m a sixth-generation Texan. I was raised in Dallas and spent my young adult years in Austin at the University of Texas (Go ‘Horns!) where I earned my bachelor’s degree in government and a master’s degree in public policy at UT’s LBJ School. My focus of study at the LBJ School was local government policymaking and city management.
I started my grassroots efforts early. As an undergrad, I led efforts with my fraternity (Alpha Phi Alpha) to make improvements in the poorest neighborhoods of East Austin. We worked with police and neighborhood leaders to shut down a crack house near an elementary school and later worked with community leaders on environmental justice efforts to rid neighborhoods of underground petroleum storage tanks that were polluting nearby groundwater.
My grassroots volunteer work was noticed by Austin city leaders. In 1993, while in grad school, I was appointed by the Austin city council to its Charter Review Commission. I wrote a new preamble (an introductory vision statement) for the city charter, which was approved by voters in a citywide election.
A few years later, I found my way back to Austin City Hall—as a full-time aide and policy advisor to a council member. It was one of the best jobs I’ve had. I helped the council pass balanced budgets, increase compensation for police and fire personnel, and took a lead role in helping develop the city’s Traditional Neighborhood District master plan zoning, which was used successfully to develop the former Mueller Airport into a new neighborhood--an area that was then the largest urban infill project in the United States.
When I moved to Allen in 2001, I transitioned to the private sector, working in government finance. For eight years, I served as a municipal bond analyst at Moody’s Investors Service, issuing credit ratings to cities and other government entities. I became an expert at evaluating cities’ economies, their financial positions, and their quality of management.
After Moody’s, I worked two years as the executive director of the Texas Public Finance Authority. I helped several other state agencies secure financing for major infrastructure projects, and I helped represent the State of Texas with the Wall Street capital markets.
In 2011, I came back to Allen and worked for several years as private sector investment banker and financial advisor for cities and other governmental entities.
I returned to the public sector in 2015, to serve as treasurer for Dallas Area Rapid Transit. I’m responsible for managing the agency’s operational fund assets, grants and municipal bond debt.
I’ve always given Allen priority in my civic life. I’ve been active with the Friends of the Allen Library Endowment Fund Board, Collin County Chambers of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee, the Allen Bond Advisory Committee, the Allen Sunrise Rotary and other worthy local groups.
