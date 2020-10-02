Dynette Davis

Place 4
Educator/Entrepreneur
Years lived in the district: 8
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
We already have the secret sauce for academic progress. Now it is time to review and update our foundation work while moving #forwardtogether. Frisco ISD is recognized as an exemplary model for education and administration. I will work collaboratively with existing Frisco ISD board members, city officials, businesses, community leaders and other stakeholders to represent the best interest of our students, teachers and administrators. With your vote, I will do my part to help translate the needs of students into progressive policies, goals and strategies that reflect the high standards and values of the communities that we serve.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Strong education systems produce programs that contribute to the growth and development of each student. Frisco ISD recently introduced Bright Academy, Schools and Programs of Choice and the International Baccalaureate diploma program. Both programs offer additional learning opportunities for Frisco ISD students. While these academic programs are not available on traditional FISD campuses, it does give FISD students a unique choice in their elementary and secondary educational experience. I can personally speak to the International Baccalaureate program, as my daughter is a part of the inaugural class. Both programs contribute to Frisco ISD leading the way in academic rigor. I would absolutely like to see both programs expanded in an effort to allow more students to participate.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Frisco ISD created Independent Study and Mentorship (ISM) to assist students with professional readiness. I would like the district to consider implementing similar courses for students that plan to take up a trade or enter the military. This will ensure that every student is prepared for post high school success.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially? Please explain.
With the loss of revenue for the State of Texas due to Covid-19, how do you believe that public schools will be impacted? With the recently approved district 2020-21 budget amount of $605 million operating budget, the district was able to expand pre-K to a full-day program and support the implementation of one-to-one classroom technology and additional support in online learning and dual credit, all while maintaining small classroom sizes and dropping the tax rate by 2.25 cents from 2019 during our current pandemic. I support the district’s decision and how they have chosen to navigate the 2020-2021 approved budget with caution. I agree with the district’s decision to prepare for the cuts to public education that may take place as a result of our current economic downturn.
What is your history of involvement with the district/community?
Taylor Elementary PTA Board Member Membership Chair | 08/2012 – 06/2014
Fowler Middle School PTA Board Member Programs Chair | 08/2014 – 06/2016
Fowler Middle School PTA Board Member Membership Chair | 08/2016 – 06/2018
Liberty High School Band Booster Special Events Chair | 2019 – 2020
Texas PTA Honorary Life Member. May 19, 2019
Clean It & Green It Team Leader 2017, 2018, 2019
Collin College Marketing and Entrepreneurship Committee Member | 2017 – 2019
