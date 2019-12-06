Eagles flying high into fourth round

Who would have guessed that neither of the final two teams from District 9-6A left standing in the fourth round of the postseason would be named Allen?
Well, that’s the case, as Prosper and Jesuit have saved its best football for the playoffs with both sides playing in December with a state title still on the line.
Up to this point, the Eagles have knocked off Wylie, Mesquite and The Woodlands thus far in convincing fashion behind suffocating defense and standout play from junior quarterback Jackson Berry.
The Prosper defense has given up just 32 points in the playoffs, including just 14 points allowed last week to The Woodlands, while Berry lit the Highlanders up for a season-high 312 yards and four total touchdowns.
Early in the year, it seemed as if Prosper was going to be the one program in the district to challenge Allen in the regular season, but that mentality all changed after a lopsided loss to Jesuit in October followed by a blowout defeat near the end of the season to Allen.
Despite those two letdowns, the Eagles find themselves in the fourth round in just their second-ever run in Class 6A.
However, this ball club will be put to the ultimate test on Saturday when Prosper takes on a loaded Rockwall squad, which features a lethal one-two punch on offense in sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke and senior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
As just a sophomore, Locke has already racked up offers from SMU and Arkansas while posting astronomical numbers – 3,783 passing yards and 46 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Smith-Njigba is regarded as one of the top receivers in the country, as the Ohio State commit has been the recipient of the majority of Locke’s passes. The five-star recruit, who recorded six touchdowns in the Yellowjackets’ thrilling win in the area round against Allen, has 91 catches for 1,896 yards and a whopping 31 touchdowns on the year.
Trying to contain him is certainly priority No. 1, and Klein Oak did a fine job of that last week by limiting the future Buckeye to just six catches and 91 yards but it wasn’t enough.
Rockwall rolled to a 37-27 victory over the Panthers despite Smith-Njigba and running back Zach Henry being held at bay, and the Yellowjackets will undoubtedly be the most explosive offense Prosper will have faced thus far.
Kickoff between Prosper and Rockwall is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at The Star.
Other Marquee Matchups
Jesuit vs. Westfield, 6 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium
The Rangers shocked the world by escaping with a 27-25 triumph two weeks ago against the defending Class 6A Division II champions Longview and kept the ball rolling last week against Klein Collins.
This week, Jesuit travels to Houston to take on a Westfield ball club that hasn’t lost since Week 3 when it fell to the defending champions of Class 6A Division I, North Shore.
Argyle vs. Waco La Vega, 6 p.m. tonight at McLane Stadium
This is a rematch of last year’s fourth round in which La Vega cruised to a 31-14 victory over Argyle en route to a state title.
These two 4A juggernauts squared off again in non-district action earlier this season on Sept. 6 and the Eagles earned a measure of revenge with a 49-35 victory.
Southlake Carroll vs. Duncanville, 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium
Arguably the most anticipated matchup in the state this weekend pins two state powerhouses in Carroll and Duncanville against one another.
The Panthers dismantled the Dragons in this very round a year ago, 51-7, but expect a much stronger outing from Carroll in the rematch.
