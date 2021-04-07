Elaine Hornsby Whitlock
Place you are seeking: MIISD Board of Trustees Election, Place 6
Retired educator
Number of years in the district: 37 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, 6 years on the MISD Board of Trustees
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge is the lost learning of our students. We must dedicate all our time, resources, including financial and personnel to help students reach their potential. We must challenge our legislators to set aside federal stimulus funds designated for our schools. These funds will assist our district in lost funding, the recovery of lost learning, and some remote learning programs.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
We must encourage our local legislators to support:
Federal stimulus funds designated for schools must be for our schools and not use those funds to supplant other funds. These funds will be important to our schools as we begin to fill the gaps of lost learning, funding gaps and the creation of a remote learning platform.
To have an effective and equitable state accountability system, the state needs to suspend the A-F reporting system and suspend STAAR accountability system for the coming school year. The legislature must support an accountability system that more effectively assesses the effectiveness of a school or district.
In addition, we have realized the need for a continued effective and efficient approach to virtual learning so that districts can develop and operate online and virtual learning system. We oppose funding that is tied to virtual learning performance, and allow districts to provide virtual learning for resident students only.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
The AYO is MISD ‘s effort to utilize information about a student’s passions and aptitudes to help them meet their unique potential. This program is progressing well, and we must continue our communication with our parents and community through several MISD social media formats. The roll out this fall is through our principals and training for our teachers. Multiple districts nationwide and internationally are in conversation with MISD concerning our AYO program. Another program called Leading Through Ownership should be continued and expanded. This program is a resource for staff to begin their professional journey with resources to help guide their development and strategic identification, with roles for specific behaviors. Also, our PK-2 Initiative is steadily making progress. We have an instructional specialist at each campus and our PK-2 teachers are all coached and enrolled in Reading Academies. We have funded all day Pre-K. The state only funds a half–day program. This is an important step for readying our students for kindergarten. We are placing a special emphasis on literacy and numeracy instruction. Our emphasis will always be on student success and teacher development.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
The importance of the Read, Play, and Talk Program plays a significant role in our community and schools. With the learning loss that many of our students are experiencing, our focus must be with our community partners and schools. We must allow our school district to assess our students to begin the process of developing strategies that will help with student learning. We want to assist parents in partnering with teachers to recover learning for students to have a successful year. Additionally, we want our budget to reflect our need for more teacher development, and teacher incentives. As a district and school board, we are currently discussing several options for our students and staff. The school board will advocate for the legislature’s financial support for these programs.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
We are facing many challenges this year. Our budget must meet the needs of our students. We will work hard to give teachers a competitive salary in order to keep our best teachers. We must all advocate with our local legislators to maintain funding levels guaranteed by HB3 without offsets for federal stimulus receipts. If we do not receive the stimulus funds, we will have to cut funding from our budget to supplant our funding of our COVID response.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
Most of my career in education has been in MISD as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. I have been a member of the MISD School Board for six years. I have served on many committees through our time on the Board. I currently serve on the LET Committee, and am part of the Strategic Roadmap Committee for 2021-2024. Additionally, I have been a part of the development of the Leading Through Ownership Program and the Accreditation Process for our schools. I am dedicated and passionate about our district and our students and their families. I have the experience to help guide our district to be innovative and create a bright future for all students.
