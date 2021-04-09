What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
Plano lives up to its motto of being a City of Excellence and I want to help propel it further. I'm a planner and problem solver so being strategic about our tax dollars is in my nature. In addition, I believe that when you put people first, our community thrives. I will focus on: 1) Keeping Plano safe by investing in public safety, 2) Taking care of our city by planning for repairs and revitalization, 3) Strengthening our economy and 4) Providing affordable housing solutions for all stages of life.
My top priority is to invest in public health and safety. Second, there is no doubt we must face the challenges of aging infrastructure of our great city. Next, the Plano economy has remained steady even through the pandemic and I want to see our economy thrive. Last, I support providing affordable housing solutions for all stages of life.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
The council's inability to pass a mask mandate had a long-term downstream effect on our community. By not prioritizing public health in this community, the state and county did not prioritize Plano during vaccination distribution. As a result, our residents were left to fend for themselves and find vaccines in neighboring cities. In the end, the city reacted properly by demanded more vaccines and also put in place a vaccination hub, but I would have liked to see a more proactive approach to our health needs. Most businesses continue to enforce masks which help protect their clients. I believe the city helps businesses when they put the burden on themselves instead of making the business choose between one clientele over the other. For example, when vaping first became popular, restaurants did not have an ordinance to stand by and had to choose between clients. By putting a city ordinace against vaping in order, they could rely on the city to help enforce the law without risking their clients.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
I believe in moving forward and learning from the past. I think that by creating the Plano Comprehensive Plan Review, we were able to be more inclusive of the community involvement and concerns. I am excited to see what new plan is created and will be ready to support it.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I am the only candidate that has a unique blend of government and private sector experience which has prepared me to take on the role of councilperson.
I have a Master’s in Public Affairs and Administration from Texas Tech with a concentration on local government and understand the operations of running municipalities from working with city councils firsthand. I understand the inner-workings of how the city departments work and the importance of the collaborative relationship between the administrative staff and council. Furthermore, I worked at the State Capitol in Austin during the 79th legislature where I had the privilege of participating in the legislative process directly.
My work in the private sector includes expertise in finance, contract negotiation, project management, customer relations, and information technology which are all applicable in making informed decisions for the city. I’ve worked in fast-paced environments that require quick decision-making and expert negotiation skills. I’m known for being able to break down complex issues and find actionable change. I strive for a consensus but embrace compromise when making progress.
Lastly, I love serving my community and have taken on leadership roles in volunteer organizations and have been an effective advocate. Most notably, I served as PTA President for my children’s elementary school. I’ve been educated here in North Texas but I was born in El Salvador where high-quality education is not obtainable by attending public schools. Here, in America, I was able to attend Plano public schools and it changed my life and set me on a trajectory for success. Public education is the most important gift we can give every child. This is why I have advocated for public education with PTA for the past two legislative sessions. I sat with Matt Shaheen and persuaded him to prioritize Social Emotional Learning (SEL) into SB2. As a result of my lobbying efforts on behalf of PTA, Matt was able to support an education bill which added SEL to our curriculum statewide. Advocating is one of my strengths and I will bring that same passion to the City Council when making decisions on behalf of the Plano community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.