The only head coach that the Hebron baseball team has known since the school first opened in 1999 has retired after 24 seasons at the helm.
Steve Stone announced his decision to his players and coaching staff during a team meeting on May 15 – just three days after Hebron’s season came to an end in a 7-1 loss to Dallas Jesuit in the area round of the playoffs. But it was a decision that he made well before that day.
“I knew coming into this season that it was going to be my last,” he said. “I didn’t want anyone else to know.”
Stone had been coaching for 11 years prior to his arrival at Hebron, including head coaching jobs at Wichita Falls Rider and Euless Trinity. But when Hebron opened up, it provided Stone with an opportunity to be reunited with Brian Brazil.
One of the first personnel decisions for Brazil when he was hired as Hawks head football coach was to offer the job of head baseball coach to Stone.
Brazil and Stone have been friends since they played in a church softball league in the Houston area as teenagers. They played in high school at Sam Rayburn and South Houston high schools, respectively, before going on to TCU – Brazil for football and Stone for baseball.
Their friendship got closer during their time as members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“It was a big part of our TCU experience,” Stone said. “It was kind of a safe haven for both of us. It was a pretty cool organization on campus that really cared for you and in Christ.
So when Brazil asked Stone if he would like to coach baseball at Hebron, it was a no-brainer for Stone.
"I found out quickly in this business that it's who you work for that matters the most,” Stone said. “Coach Brazil is as good as it gets."
The first couple of years were a struggle for Hebron – record-wise – but the Hawks turned the corner in 2004 and made the playoffs for the first time. The following year, Hebron made their deepest playoff run in school history, going all the way to the regional semifinals.
"They were just a good group of guys,” Stone said. “It was a senior-led team. We had some talented players on there. Sometimes it just clicks, and for that team, it did."
On March 28, 2021, Steve Babick, council member and Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Carrollton, issued a proclamation for Steve Stone Day after Stone earned his 500th coaching win.
Stone’s final season at the helm included Hebron winning the District 6-6A championship – its first district title since 2016 – and an appearance in the area round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
"It was a blast,” he said. “Obviously, our goal was to go all the way to state and win a state championship. It was a team that we had the pieces in place to do that. You need a little talent and a little luck to go that far, but I'm proud of how they played.
“Winning a district championship in our district is a proud accomplishment. We fell a little flat there in the second round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, that happens sometimes. But it doesn't take away the effort that they gave, and I'm really proud of this year's team."
Hebron has already found Stone’s replacement. The Hawks’ Twitter account lists former Frisco head coach Corey Farra as Hebron’s new head coach. Farra served six years in his role at Frisco, which included a 26-win season and bi-district appearance this season.
“Coach Farra is going to do a fantastic job,” Stone said. “He's kind of in the prime of his career and has had some good success at Frisco High School. He's a good person and I know that he's going to take good care of these kids, not only on the baseball field, but off the baseball field as well.”
Asked about his future plans, Stone is uncertain.
“I'm not sure,” he said. “I'll figure that out. I know that I want to stay in baseball in some capacity.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.