Steve Stone Hebron baseball

Steve Stone, second from left, has announced his retirement as Hebron head baseball coach after 24 seasons.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The only head coach that the Hebron baseball team has known since the school first opened in 1999 has retired after 24 seasons at the helm.

Steve Stone announced his decision to his players and coaching staff during a team meeting on May 15 – just three days after Hebron’s season came to an end in a 7-1 loss to Dallas Jesuit in the area round of the playoffs. But it was a decision that he made well before that day.

