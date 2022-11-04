Erwin Park.jpg
Courtesy of city of McKinney

The City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the McKinney Fire Department, will conduct a prescribed burn across 40 acres in Erwin Park on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Erwin Park will be fully closed on the day of the burn. Depending on weather conditions, the date of the burn may change.

