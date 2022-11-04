The City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the McKinney Fire Department, will conduct a prescribed burn across 40 acres in Erwin Park on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Erwin Park will be fully closed on the day of the burn. Depending on weather conditions, the date of the burn may change.
“Erwin Park is one of our most popular and diverse parks. We believe that a controlled burn is the best tool at this time as it removes significant dead undergrowth, allowing new plants to grow and existing plants to expand,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said.
Crews on site will closely monitor the prescribed burn to ensure the burn is as safe as possible. Smoke may be visible in or around Erwin Park during the burn, but there is no need to call emergency services to report it.
“McKinney firefighters are working in close coordination with community partners to minimize the natural fuels of dry brush that offer an elevated risk of wildfires. The result is a healthier, safer forest ecosystem more resistant to wildfire and serves as a live-fire training opportunity for the Fire Department in preparation for wildland fire fighting,” Fire Chief Danny Kistner said.
This controlled burn is being coordinated after consultation with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. For more information, visit McKinneyParks.org/Erwin.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.