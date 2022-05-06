Yes, if you do not live in or near Frisco, you have to most likely have to jump on the Dallas North Tollway, or the Sam Rayburn Tollway to get to Toyota Stadium, but that should be a small price to pay for being able to take a family to a major sporting event and not completely bust the budget.
Here is why FC Dallas games are a perfect fan experience.
1. The games are no more than a few minutes over two hours long. The play is 90 minutes plus stoppage time, and when you add in a halftime break, you should be back in your car or walking to a nearby pub or restaurant 2 hours after a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
2. It is affordable. Season tickets packages are fan and budget friendly. Single game tickets have options a plenty.
3. Soccer remains on the grow. Dallas is the mecca for youth soccer, and you will see why when you attend an FC Dallas and see the clusters of youth soccer teams in attendance. And soccer is definitely a sport that has engaged with the 20-something crowd inside and outside of the supporters area. The time to get in on the growth and popularity of soccer is now.
4. And finally, it is a great fan atmosphere. Chants and music fill the stadium during play. This is not a sport where you are supposed to sit on your hands and only cheer when the team scores. This is a sport where you are expected to be engaged all 90 minutes.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
