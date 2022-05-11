FC Dallas’ run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup comes to an end after falling to Sporting Kansas City, 4-2, Tuesday evening at Children’s Mercy Park.
Game Summary
First Half:
8’ – GOAL (DAL) – Franco Jara took advantage of John Pulskamp’s mistake at the back to slot the ball past him and give FC Dallas the 1-0 lead.
20’ – CHANCE (DAL) – Jáder Obrian collected on the near the touchline and drove into the box but his low cross was just out of Jara’s reach in the six-yard box.
26’ – SHOT (DAL) – Brandon Servania’s long range effort was easily dealt with by Pulskamp
34’ – GOAL (DAL) – A nice build up play ended with Eddie Munjoma’s right-footed shot attempt from the edge of the box flew past Pulskamp to extend FC Dallas lead to 2-0.
Second Half
52’ – SHOT (SKC) – Sporting Kansas City almost halved Dallas’ lead when Ben Sweat found Marinos Tzionis in the center of the box but his header was over the bar.
60’ – GOAL (SKC) – Nikola Vujnovic found the net for SKC from close range after collecting Jake Davis’ pass into the box.
78’ – CHANCE (SKC) – Cam Duke played a dangerous low cross in front of Dallas’ goal line but Khiry Shelton wasn’t able to reach it with his sliding attempt.
90+78’ – GOAL (SKC) – Marinos Tzionis headed Rémi Walter’s corner kick from the left side to level the match.
Extra Time
95’ – GOAL (SKC) – Jimmy Maurer saved the initial shot from Khiry Shelton but the ball rebounded off Edwin Cerrillo and into Dallas’ goal.
113’ – GOAL (SKC) – Khiry Shelton anticipates Edwin Cerrillo in the box and is able to poke the ball into the net to make it 4-2.
FC Dallas Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Nico Estévez
On gaining experience…
“The Open Cup and MLS are different competitions. This game was a learning experience for us. I have to acknowledge we had a great first half. We had the opportunity to score a third and even fourth goal. Scoring more than two goals would’ve killed the opponent then. We had a chance to make it 3-1 in the second half that would’ve made it more difficult for them. This is a young group, and it is great for them to get this experience in them. They will learn and they will grow from this. Whether we win or lose, we will always look at film to see where we can improve. We were able to keep the ball more in this match than what we did in the league fixture a couple weeks ago. Then in extra time being a man down, I am proud of the effort the guys put in. We would’ve liked to have seen it out until the shootout but this is a great learning experience for the young guys, even the big teams learn from situations like these. What matters more is how we respond to these games. We will use this disappointment to get results in our upcoming games.”
On the result tonight…
“We are always aware that there is a rival that wants to win just as much as we do. We have to give them credit. When you know that they are on top when carrying a lead, we need to learn how to close a game out. We let them live throughout the match and they are a team that tends to leave it all for the last minutes of the match. Unfortunately, we were left with 10 men which ended up affecting us late in the match. It changed the game plan and it made the players get exhausted faster.”
Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer
On the emotions after the game…
“I’m just really proud of the guys. Tough conditions in the heat, a lot of guys are coming in without rhythm or game minutes and fitness. The guys left it all on the field, they gave it everything and that’s all you can ask for. The boys played their hearts out and it hurts even more to end like that.”
On how the momentum of the game changed…
“As the second half went on you could see our legs go. We had to defend more and more and when we did win the ball, our legs weren't there to be sharp and keep possession. It was just one of those games where it just builds like that and you just keep sinking and sinking. You could feel it coming and we gave it everything we could and we tried to dig in. We were a little unfortunate with a couple of the goals but that’s the way it went.”
Defender Nkosi Tafari
On the team’s emotions after the game…
“One of the silver linings is that we were the cause of our own downfall, so it’s easier to realize what went wrong. We can point out certain things that we as a team can do better; passes here, stepping to a certain guy, shifting over. We kind of made it easier for them and significantly more difficult for ourselves. So the silver lining is we know what we can fix and we know what we have to fix.”
On playing in the center of the three-man backline…
“I just try to be the best leader I can be. I know the type of role that I play in the team, I’m not a captain, I’m not the greatest leader. But I play a support role and try to help the guys around me in the best possible scenario…I’ll play next to whoever or wherever, I just want to be on the field. Regardless of the circumstances, we tried to turn the tide and do what we can do and have a better result next time.”
