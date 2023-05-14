North Mesquite Amalia Lopez.jpeg

The Stallions enjoyed a program resurgence this season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and winning its first district championship in 19 years.

Lopez, a Colorado State commitment who was recently called up to the U-20 Mexican national team, was voted as the 12-5A most valuable player.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments