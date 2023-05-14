First Team: Autumn Webb, Frisco Lone Star, D, Sr. May 14, 2023 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! The Rangers made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.Playing in one of the deepest districts in the state, Webb stood out, as she was honored as the 9-5A defensive most valuable player.A University of North Carolina-Charlotte commitment, Webb led a defensive unit that posted eight shutouts on the season, and she even contributed a goal and two assists on offense. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plano Police Department responds to multiple weapons-threat reports affecting several Plano ISD campuses on Monday Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Authorities still searching for gunman’s motive in Allen outlet mall shooting ‘This can’t be happening’: Allen becomes latest U.S. town to grapple with a mass shooting Mesquite News Roundup: Police respond to potential threat near Town East Things to Do! Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week UIL baseball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the area round Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Flower Mound's Mason Arnold UIL softball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the regional quarterfinals Harris’ complete-game shutout, Cantrell’s home run spark Flower Mound in Game 1 Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK CITY OF CELINA ANTHAOLOGY SENIOR LIVING - PLANO CHESTNUT SQUARE SAFE STEP WALK IN SHOWER TOTAL MED SOLUTIONS ANTHOLOGY SENIOR LIVING - STONEBRIDGE ACG MEDICAL SUPPLY Bulletin
