The Eagles posted an undefeated regular season en route to capturing the 5-6A championship, and Berg had his fingerprints all over Prosper's big year.

Last year's all-area newcomer of the year, Berg scored a whopping 20 goals for the season and assisted on two others on his way to 5-6A MVP and TASCO all-state honorable mention recognition.

