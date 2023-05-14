Independence Camdyn Wood 2.jpg

The Knights enjoyed a breakthrough season, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and just the second time in program history.

Wood, a Southern Nazarene University signee, did a little of everything for Independence, tracking the team’s best player on defense and providing a spark on offense.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments