Burden carried plenty of responsibility as the anchor of the Bulldogs' midfield and submitted a junior season worthy of 13-5A MVP honors and a spot on the TASCO all-state second team.

North's star midfielder totaled 14 goals and 11 assists as a catalyst during the Bulldogs' program-best run to the regional finals.

