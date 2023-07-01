Lone Star Emilee Prochaska.jpg

Prochaska was another key ingredient in the Rangers’ first run to the regional championship round in a decade.

The junior was voted as the 9-5A co-defensive player of the year, where she posted a .967 fielding percentage from her spot on the left side of the infield.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments