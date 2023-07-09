First Team: Ethan Downum, Frisco Reedy, So., OF Jul 9, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Downum was another key figure for the Lions were able to make their historical run to the state tournament for the first time in program history.Downum hit .373 with 11 stolen bases and 14 runs scored during the 9-5A campaign, and overall, hit .413 with six doubles and 17 stolen bases and also was a contributor on the mound. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Former Hebron head football coach, Prestonwood senior AD Brian Brazil passes away Suspect surrenders to police after crashing stolen car in downtown Frisco Good Morning McKinney! Good Morning America shines light on McKinney, Texas Pay attention to those school zones in Frisco: Council approves updated school zones for upcoming school year McKinney detectives investigating fatal shooting Things to Do! Most Popular Sports Stories Cowboys Ex La'el: Cut Candidate? What Dallas Knew 'Real No. 2!' How New WR Changes Dak's Cowboys Offense Cowboys Sign Adrian Peterson? 'If God's Willing!' Crank it up: Former The Colony setter back to coach volleyball at alma mater Cowboys Ex Kitna's Son: Child Pornography Court Ruling Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads PEGGY'S BOOKKEEPING CITY OF FRISCO TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN FRISCO ROUGH RIDERS MCKINNEY WINE MERCHANT SCHEELS DART ROLLING OAKS Bulletin
