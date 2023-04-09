F: Karson Templin, Lovejoy, Sr.

Templin exits Lovejoy as one of the most accomplished players in program history, leading the team to three consecutive district championships and setting numerous school records along the way.

Voted as district MVP and TABC all-state for the second year in a row, Templin averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Leopards.

 

