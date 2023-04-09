First Team: Karson Templin, Lovejoy, Sr. Apr 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Templin exits Lovejoy as one of the most accomplished players in program history, leading the team to three consecutive district championships and setting numerous school records along the way.Voted as district MVP and TABC all-state for the second year in a row, Templin averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Leopards. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Frisco to release investigative report regarding former Frisco fire chief, current mayoral candidate Mark Piland Plano Police Department investigate fatality crash Plano police respond to three assaults one robbery and other crimes For 32 years, Plano teacher Ramona Cartwright has been making a difference in the lives of students Frisco police respond to multiple burglaries between March 27-April 2 Things to Do! Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Third time is the charm: Marcus slays Southlake Carroll, advances to state tournament for 1st time since 2018 Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney Boyd's Lauren Omholt Cowboys Ex Zeke Signing Wait: Brutal Game, Brutal Business Derrick Henry Signing with Cowboys Projected by ESPN Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads INTOUCH CREDIT UNION BANK OZK VALORA MEDICAL CLINIC BANK OZK INTOUCH CREDIT UNION CHARLES SMITH FUNERA DALLAS MEDICAL PHYSICIANS GROUP SAFE STEP WALK IN SHOWER Bulletin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.