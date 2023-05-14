Lexi Lee.JPG

One of the most decorated players in Frisco history, the Oklahoma State signee saved her best for last.

Lee delivered big goal after big goal as the Raccoons captured their first district championship since 2016 and went on to advance to the Class 5A state championship game for the first time ever.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments