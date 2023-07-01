Reedy Makayla Cox.jpg

The Lions enjoyed a breakthrough, advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the fist time since 2019.

Cox was selected as the 9-5A pitcher of the year, as she compiled a 24-7 record with a 1.86 ERA and 262 strikeouts in 158 innings.

