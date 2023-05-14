Melania Fullerton.jpeg

Voted as 5-6A's top midfielder last season as a junior, Fullerton elevated her game plenty as a senior and wound up earning the district's MVP award as a result.

The all-region midfielder scored 18 goals and chipped in 23 assists, good for a team-high 59 points as the engine behind Allen's district championship arsenal.

 

